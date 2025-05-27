Coronation Street fans fear Lisa Swain is worryingly sick after spotting huge ‘clue’ amid proposal rejection scenes

Coronation Street fans have predicted that Lisa Swain is seriously ill after noticing something off during Carla’s rejection scenes.

Last night on the cobbles (Tuesday, May 27), Carla rejected Lisa’s marriage proposal – for the time being.

But, fans were more bothered about another detail within last night’s Swarla scenes.

Carla rejected Lisa’s proposal (Credit: ITV)

Carla rejected Lisa’s marriage proposal in Coronation Street

Last week on the cobbles, Lisa returned home after PC Craig Tinker’s death and started breaking down in front of Carla.

She started reflecting on her own life and the decisions she’d make if she started to live like everyday could be her last.

She then turned to Carla and asked Carla to marry her. Clearly stunned, Carla was taken aback by this question.

Afterwards, she asked Lisa if she meant what she said. Lisa said she did, but Carla rejected the proposal.

She said that she’d love to marry her but out of love and not as a result of a grief stricken moment.

But, she made it clear that she wanted to tie the knot later down the line under more happy circumstances.

Fans have grown concerned (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans grow concerned for Lisa Swain amid sickness ‘clue’

During this scenes, Coronation Street fans noticed that Lisa Swain appeared to have a cough and cold-like symptoms…

Of course, this could be down to the actress being under the weather in real-life, but fans have put this down to a potential sign of an upcoming storyline. And, it involves Lisa being seriously ill.

This comes after Betsy was seen fearing that Carla would become her ‘mum’ if Lisa got sick and died. This conversation happened just the other week.

One fan on X commented: “What’s this about Lisa getting ill? Please don’t put her in a hospital bed for Carla to also realise there isn’t always more time and propose to her. [Bleep] I’ve had enough of that hospital.”

Another person shared: “Now the proposal question is answered people are moving on to Lisa getting seriously ill?? I can’t keep up, please stop.”

A third person added: “When Lisa gets ill and Carla proposes at her bedside in the hospital…”

A fourth viewer replied: “Or talks about wishing she’d said yes while at her graveside…”

