Coronation Street fans desperate for Carl to end his pursuit of Abi Webster: ‘Just stop’

Coronation Street fans are desperate for the soap to immediately end the budding romance between Carl and Abi Webster.

Abi and Carl have been finding it difficult to stay away from each other despite Abi being married to Carl’s half-brother Kevin.

But, with reports of an affair for the pair, fans are hoping that the soap sticks a pin in it before it’s too late.

There’s chemistry there (Credit: ITV)

Abi and Carl’s connection in Coronation Street

Abi and Carl first met each other at the Freshco car park as they argued over a parking space.

But, Carl then ended up asking Abi out for a drink, which, although tempted, she declined.

However, later on, Abi met Carl once again and realised her was Kevin’s half-brother. Awkward.

Since then, Abi’s head has started to turn towards Carl while Kevin’s been having chemotherapy.

As much as she’s been trying to stay away from Carl, she’s found it increasingly difficult, with Carl kissing her recently.

Last week, Abi tried to kiss Carl back. But, she was stopped by a phone call from the hospital to tell her Kevin Webster had collapsed…

They’re struggling to stay apart (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fail to get behind Abi and Carl romance

It looks as though things are about to escalate into a full blown affair for the pair and fans are begging the soap not to go there.

One fan on Reddit shared: “Carl just needs to stop with Abi. Yes, they may like each other, but she has said ‘no’ to him so many times, says she’s happily married, that she loves Kevin and doesn’t want to ruin their relationship, so he takes that as ‘get up in my face’ and asks again??

“I know it’s just a soap, I know it’s a drama and supposed to go towards a cheating storyline but it’s very close to being something else.”

Another fan added: “It’s really irritating me. Don’t know why they’ve done it with Abi reciprocating the weird ‘lust.'”

A third unhappy Coronation Street viewer also commented: “Oh I think it’s inevitable they have a fling of some sort, which will eventually be discovered, causing more misery. Unfortunately Corrie isn’t about subtlety any more, or developing characters. They just move on from one ridiculous storyline to another, Abi and Carl’s being one of many.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

