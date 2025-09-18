Coronation Street fans demand Kit brings down Carl as he continues to get away with crimes

Coronation Street fans are desperate for DC Kit Green to be the one to expose Carl Webster’s crimes as suspicions over him grow.

Carl was behind Tyrone’s hit and run and has also sold some seriously dodgy motors.

And, while Kit has started wondering if Carl’s hiding something, he hasn’t exposed him yet.

Carl was behind the hit and run (Credit: ITV)

Kit Green’s suspicious of Carl

Carl Webster has been teaming up with Fiona to sell dodgy and stolen motors.

Kevin Webster caught onto this and fired Carl from working at the garage.

However, this didn’t stop Carl from getting himself involved in sticky situations.

Recently, Tyrone was injured in a hit and run involving one of the dodgy motors. A flashback then saw Carl torch the car in a bid to cover up the evidence.

With Brody and Dylan working for Carl, Kit has been suspicious over why Carl’s been interacting with the teens. Carl told Kit he was only looking out for them, giving them advice on how to stay on the right side of the law.

But when Kit then saw Carl talking to known criminal Fiona, he wondered if Carl was telling the truth…

Kit has been suspicious of Carl (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Kit brings down Carl

Carl told Kit that Fiona was just someone he knew through Ronnie and was just saying hello to, with Kit seeming to buy this story.

Now Coronation Street fans are begging Kit to wake up and expose Carl for his crimes.

One fan commented: “Kit and Carl’s smug off is amusing. Hope Kit exposes him.”

Another shared: “Kit, you are right on the money with Carl! Just needs evidence!”

A third person added: “Kit should give Carl a good seeing to.”

Will Kit be the one to bring Carl down and expose his crimes though?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

