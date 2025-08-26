Coronation Street fan theory predicts Theo will frame Todd for Billy murder

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Theo will kill Billy Mayhew before framing partner Todd.

With the character of Billy being killed off in the festive period, fans are now wondering how he might die.

And, with Todd’s partner Theo showing some worrying behaviour, fans have linked the two.

Billy’s time is said to be running out (Credit: ITV)

Billy Mayhew’s upcoming death in Coronation Street

Last month, it was reported that Daniel Brocklebank’s character of Billy Mayhew had been ‘axed’ from the cobbles.

With a big storyline coming up for Billy this festive period, he’s set to be ‘killed off’ around Christmas.

In July, a source told The Sun: “Corrie bosses are busy plotting how to kill off Billy, having decided to axe Daniel earlier this year.

“There aren’t any plans to bring him back onto the soap. So it makes sense to make his exit the most impactful and explosive it can be.

“It’s likely Billy will be a focus point of the Christmas/New Year storylines, with fans expected to be at the edge of their seats in the run-up.”

Daniel Brocklebank then spoke out about his upcoming departure, sharing: “I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life. I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

“I love everyone who works on this show. Whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds.”

Is Todd in huge trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street theory predicts Todd framed by Theo for Billy murder

Billy’s death is looking imminent. With Billy spending time with Todd recently to remember the late Paul Foreman on his birthday, Theo’s not been impressed.

With Theo also showing that he can be controlling and violent towards Todd, a new Coronation Street fan theory has now suggested that he might turn on Billy and kill him in a bid to remove him from the picture.

But, as the net closes in, Theo might end up framing Todd for the murder.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “So, in my opinion, as Theo and Todd’s confirmed both physical abuse and coercive control storyline escalates, Theo will get worse over time, and eventually, Todd may seek solace in Billy OR Billy will want to help Todd, in either scenario, it ends with Theo killing Billy.

“Theo manages to somehow frame Todd, who tells the police Theo abused him, but there’s no solid evidence.”

They also suggested: “Theo frames Todd, who stays silent out of fear, shock and helplessness, until his trial when he finally says that Theo abused him.”

The theory suggests that Theo Silverton could kill Billy. He could then frame Todd for his death as his coercive behaviour escalates… But, will this be how Billy dies?

