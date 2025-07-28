Coronation Street fan theory predicts Sam will ‘go off the rails’ after Lily prank

Coronation Street fans have feared that Sam will go off the rails following Lily’s latest prank.

Sam has been traumatised after Lily refused to open the door for him at school during Mick’s reign of terror. But while she apologised, she made it clear to him that she didn’t mean any of it. And now some fans are fearing that Sam may be in for an even bigger storyline ahead.

The incident has caused quite a lot of tension within the family too, but with Sam trying to make Lily aware her actions were wrong – will he end up going too far?

Could Sam go off the rails? (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Lily go head-to-head

The whole fiasco between Sam and lily in Coronation Street began when Mick had escaped from prison and turned up at Weatherfield High looking for his daughter Joanie.

When he was recognised, the pupils fled in fear of their lives. Lily rushed into a classroom, locking the door behind her. While Sam was right behind her, Lily refused to unlock the door, forcing him to be stuck in the corridor.

Thankfully for Sam, Mick was too focussed on finding his daughter. But the whole ordeal left him terrified, and has been seriously impacting him ever since.

This obviously caused tension between Nick and David, as Nick reminded everyone that Sam’s mum died at the hands of another escaped prisoner – so naturally he would be terrified.

But when David and Shona tried to get Lily to apologise for her actions, she made it clear to Sam that she meant to lock him out. And the pair’s feud looks like it will be continuing.

Lily wasn’t actually sorry about her behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Could Sam become a troubled Coronation Street kid?

The whole ordeal has left some fans wondering if Coronation Street is about to kick off a whole new storyline for Sam. One where he becomes a bit of a troubled kid – something that definitely runs in his family.

Taking to X, one user wrote: “Sam is going to go off the rails and become the next Terry Sullivan and we get to watch the decline.”

Another added: “I can’t stand Sam.” To which the user responded: “I would just like to see Sam the sweetheart turn into the most depraved resident on the street.”

A third commented: “It would make him a bit more interesting…”

Soaps do have a habit of turning their younger characters into a bit of a troubled teen. And let’s face it, with the Platt’s history, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sam were to go off the rails.

