Coronation Street fan theory predicts Jenny will be killed off in exit scenes

Jenny Connor is reportedly soon to exit Coronation Street and a fan theory thinks she’ll be killed off in emotional scenes.

Reports have suggested that Sally Ann Matthews has already filmed her final scenes on the soap.

Whilst the exact details of Jenny Connor‘s exit are being kept under wraps for the time being, fans have already started to speculate on how she’ll go.

Jenny Connor ‘set to leave’ Coronation Street

In August, it was reported that Sally Ann Matthews would be leaving the cobbles as Jenny Connor.

This was said to have been a decision made by Corrie bosses rather than by the actress herself.

A source told The Sun: “She was central to the soap for so long as Rovers landlady but bosses wanted to go in a new direction.

“Her late night Instagram rants haven’t helped matters but ultimately it was a story-led decision by the team.

“The writing was very much on the wall when Jenny lost the Rovers but an exciting exit has been planned for her.”

Since then, Sally’s filmed her last scenes and has moved back to London to be with her family.

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Jenny death

Jenny’s not got many ties left to Weatherfield meaning that her exit could see her simply up and leave for a fresh start.

However, a new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that Jenny might be killed off.

With the Mirror reporting that a fan favourite is ‘set to be killed off,’ fans now think this might be Jenny.

One fan commented: “I think it’s Jenny who might get killed off during the crossover with Emmerdale.”

Another wondered: “Carl? Jenny? Billy?”

A third also suggested: “Toss up between Jenny and Billy Mayhew for me since they’re both leaving.”

But, will Jenny’s Coronation Street journey come to a tragic end?

