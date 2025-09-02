Coronation Street fan theory predicts George will kill Theo at Christmas

With Theo abusing Todd, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that George Shuttleworth could intervene.

Last night on the cobbles (Monday, September 1), Theo flooded Todd with cruel comments and physical abuse.

But, will he get his comeuppance before the year is out?

Theo has turned abusive towards Todd (Credit: ITV)

Theo’s abuse of Todd in Coronation Street

Yesterday evening in Weatherfield, Theo Silverton attended a mediation session with Danielle and Noah.

It didn’t go down well though, with Danielle demanding full custody of Millie and Miles.

Returning back home, Theo phoned Todd but heard him having a laugh with George, Glenda and Billy in the Rovers.

When Todd came back, Theo turned on him and smacked some food out of his hand. He then blamed him for not being there for him after the awful mediation session.

He then started throwing cruel insults about Todd’s eating habits and called him ‘dirty’ and ‘disgusting.’

Theo then cornered Todd and shoved some kebab meat into his mouth before demanding that he stayed out of his life.

Will George step in? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts George will kill Theo

While it would be rather hard to imagine kind and caring George Shuttleworth killing anybody, a new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that George will spot the signs of Theo’s abuse towards Todd and take action.

He could then end up killing Theo at Christmas…

Taking to Reddit, the theorist predicted this year’s Christmas storyline, suggesting: “I think Theo and Todd will come to a head. Probably Theo beating the poop out of Todd, someone witnessing it and killing Theo. Maybe George will be the one, and then they can swiftly dispose of the body what with him being an undertaker and all.”

Well, George has made a career out of death so it isn’t out of the question.

Read more: Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo abuses Todd, Gareth Pierce admits storyline ‘gets worse’

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.