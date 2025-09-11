Coronation Street fan theory predicts Costello and Becky Swain are working for huge criminal organisation

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that DI Costello and Becky Swain are working together and are both corrupt.

Kit has been investigating into Costello and has suggested to Lisa that he might be dangerous.

And, before Becky’s return, Lisa started wondering whether Becky could’ve also been corrupt. But, are they on each other’s team?

Becky’s been hiding away (Credit: ITV)

Becky and Costello’s corruption in Coronation Street

Before her return back into Lisa’s life, Becky Swain was believed to have been killed in a police chase almost four years ago.

Lisa had kept files that revealed that Becky was being investigated for potential corruption shortly before her death. And, this stacks up seeing as Becky’s entire death was fake.

Kit Green also has his suspicions about DI Costello, fearing that he might not be what he seems.

Viewers have come to learn that Kit was right to have his concerns as Costello set someone up to pretend to be Tia Wardley to deter Lisa and Kit from finding the actual Tia Wardley.

We are yet to learn who Tia is, but it seems as though both Costello and Becky have been keeping some big secrets.

Just what exactly is going on? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Costello and Becky twist

With Becky and DI Costello both seeming to be corrupt, and with Costello being very secretive over Becky’s ‘death,’ a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that the pair are actually working as part of a criminal organisation. And, they killed the actual Tia Wardley.

Taking to X, one fan suggested: “My theory: Becky and Costello are the heads of an organisation. They killed Tia, and the Radcliffe brothers worked for them. No-one was after Becky. She just disappeared after Tia’s murder, and now she’s back because Lisa and Kit are looking for information.”

What’s really going on between Costello and Becky though? Are they who they say they are? And, can they be trusted?

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!