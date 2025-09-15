Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy will kill mum Becky in huge twist

A huge new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that Betsy Swain could kill her mum Becky Swain in an act of self defence.

Becky is currently begging Lisa to allow her to see their daughter Betsy.

However, Lisa doesn’t want to break Betsy’s heart even more by telling her that her mum is actually alive.

Becky wants to see Betsy (Credit: ITV)

Becky wants to see her daughter

Becky Swain has returned ‘back from the dead’ on a mission to win her family back.

Explaining to Lisa that she only ever faked her own death to protect her and Betsy, Becky revealed that she’d been working undercover before being forced to flee to Alicante.

On Betsy Swain‘s 18th birthday, Becky begged Lisa to let her see their daughter.

Lisa made it clear that this would only cause Betsy further pain, pointing out that she’d been grieving her for the last four years.

Carla then tried to encourage Lisa to reconsider for Betsy’s sake, but Lisa didn’t want to discuss the matter further.

Instead, she had words with Becky and told her to stay away from Betsy.

Betsy is yet to see her mum again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Betsy will kill Becky

Despite Betsy having no idea that her mum Becky is actually alive and extremely close to home, a new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that Betsy might end up bumping off her own mother.

With viewers becoming worried that Becky might have a dark side to her and will be Weatherfield’s next villain, the theory wonders whether Betsy will be forced to fight back in self defence.

On X, one viewer wrote: “This random and sudden thought is coming way out of left field, but what if Bets is the one that rids of Becky in the end? Not quite sure if it’ll be a self defence scenario or what, but just a thought.”

But, are Becky’s days actually numbered for real this time?

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!