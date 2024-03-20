Coronation Street: Dylan and Violet depart the cobbles, but have they left for good? Here’s what happens next

Sean Tully watched son Dylan Wilson drive away from Coronation Street in tears tonight, but has Dylan left for good?

The departure came after Dylan’s mum Violet found out what had been going on and laid down the law. However, is the exit permanent?

Dylan finally did the right thing and turned on Mason (Credit: ITV)

Dylan was sentenced in Coronation Street

After being caught with a zombie knife, Dylan was up in court tonight. He had only been looking after the knife for bully Mason Radcliffe and never had any intention of using it, but the charge remained serious.

Accused of carrying a weapon in a public place, Dylan admitted it and pleaded guilty. Sean was devastated – he had wanted his son to plead not guilty to try to avoid a custodial sentence.

However, the judge handed Dylan a community service order. Sean was relieved and Dylan promised he was going to get his life back on track. He thanked his dad for all the support and the pair decided to move forward.

But back on the cobbles, Eileen had exposed more of Dylan’s lies. After he had told them he’d called his mum, Violet Wilson, and she was on holiday so couldn’t attend the trial, Eileen was furious.

Wanting to give Violet a piece of her mind, she called her and discovered that in fact Violet had absolutely no idea what had been going on.

After she sent her son to live with his dad because he was being bullied, it was a horrifying revelation that Dylan had actually become the bully.

Violet hotfooted it up to Weatherfield and was waiting when Dylan and Sean arrived home.

Dylan couldn’t talk his mum out of taking him away (Credit: ITV)

Violet makes a decision

Laying into Sean for his poor parenting, Sean was devastated. However Violet then announced Dylan was coming back to London with her.

Although Dylan begged to stay in Weatherfield, Violet’s mind was made up. Defeated Sean agreed it was best for Dylan to go with his mum.

Sean tearfully sobbed as the taxi drove the pair away, but is this the last we’ll see of Dylan and Violet?

Will Dylan and Violet return to Coronation Street?

Although Corrie are keeping details under wraps, they have confirmed to ED! that Dylan will be back on the cobbles. Hooray!

Sean and Dylan will be reunited, but what about Violet? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Violet’s future remains uncertain. In an interview with Entertainment Daily and other media last month, Jenny revealed she had finished filming now. However she teased a potential return when quizzed about Violet‘s future on the cobbles.

“There’s two answers,” she explained. “For Violet it would be a nice thing for her to disappear to London, take Dylan with her and go back to normal life.

“As an actress, I loved my time on Coronation Street, and I found Violet really lovely to play. She’s got heart and she’s warm. She’s one of us and I’d love to see what she could get up to! The idea of co-parenting with a non-romantic partner I find really interesting.

“So for Violet it would be much better for her to disappear off, but for me, I’d like her to stay!”

Will Violet be back for a longer stint when Dylan returns?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

