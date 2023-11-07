Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, November 6), Mason pressured Dylan into skiving off school with him.

He then invited a girl from his class round to a boarded up Rovers to hang out.

Unhappy Coronation Street fans have now predicted a teenage pregnancy storyline for Dylan.

Dylan went upstairs with Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dylan spent time with Leyla

Last night in Corrie, Mason pressured Dylan into skipping school with him and a girl called Leyla.

He then said that Leyla had a crush on Dylan, daring him to sleep with her.

In a closed Rovers Return, the teenagers spent the their day hanging out. Leyla even lied to her mum on the phone, telling her that she was at school but they must’ve missed her off the register.

The idea was for the teens to hold a party in the pub but this plan soon failed when Sean caught the teens messing about.

Dylan had been upstairs with Leyla, with Sean furious that Dylan was willing to throw his education away by being rebellious.

Fans are hoping they’ve predicted wrongly (Credit: ITV)

Unhappy fans predict teen pregnancy storyline for Dylan

Coronation Street fans have now predicted a teen pregnancy storyline for Dylan and Leyla.

However, they’re hoping that this won’t be the case, demanding that the soap doesn’t go down this route.

One fan commented: “Sean had such high hopes for Dylan but 2 minutes in Coronation St and he’s a teenage dad.”

Sean had such high hopes for Dylan

but 2 minutes in Coronation St and he's a teenage dad#Corrie — David Boink (@DavidBoink) November 6, 2023

Let me guess we're gonna have another teen pregnancy storyline with Dylan and this girl. #corrie — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) November 6, 2023

@itvcorrie please not a teenage Dylan and friend pregnancy storyline #Corrie — Mrs HC (@HaywardCox) November 6, 2023

Another fan tweeted: “Let me guess we’re gonna have another teen pregnancy storyline with Dylan and this girl.”

A third person begged: “Please not a teenage Dylan and friend pregnancy storyline.”

A final viewer complained: “When kids go from being cute and genuine to either getting pregnant, becoming a father in teenage years, getting involved with drugs and alcohol, getting beaten up, killing someone or ending up 6 feet under…”

Dylan’s being bullied into things by Mason (Credit: ITV)

Is a teen pregnancy storyline in the works for Dylan?

Dylan’s currently being pressured into doing as Mason says, believing that he’s his friend.

But, whilst Dylan said that he didn’t sleep with Leyla, could a teen pregnancy storyline be in the works as Mason puts more pressure on Dylan? Is Dylan set to become a teen dad?

