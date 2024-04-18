Coronation Street: DS Swain is Lauren’s mum, a new fan theory predicts

Currently on Coronation Street, DS Swain has been investigating the ‘murder’ of Lauren Bolton and has made Roy Cropper a major suspect.

However, she’s currently turning her attention towards that of Daniel Osbourne thanks to a new statement from Bobby.

A new Corrie fan theory now reckons that DS Swain could be Lauren Bolton’s mum!

DS Swain brought Daniel back in for questioning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain has questioned Daniel

DS Swain has been all over the Lauren Bolton ‘murder’ case and has made Roy Cropper her number one suspect.

Sadly, Roy has now been receiving a lot of abuse from online trolls and sleuths who believe him to be a murderer. He’s now been charged and is being held in custody, awaiting trial.

However, in a bid to get Roy out of trouble, Bobby visited the police station this week and changed his statement. He lied to DS Swain that he saw someone in Lauren’s flat, wearing a balaclava and a fur hooded coat.

After some investigating, DS Swain brought Daniel back in for questioning after believing him to fit this description.

Daniel’s past history with Summer and Bethany was then brought back up, with DS Swain suggesting that he had an alarming interest in forming romantic relationships with those he has tutored.

One fan reckons that DS Swain is actually related to the missing teen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: DS Swain related to Lauren?

It has been confirmed by Corrie that DS Swain has a teenage daughter but now one particular fan thinks that this daughter could be Lauren!

I truly believe that ds swain is Lauren's mum, #corrie. — Thomas Feerick (@ThomasF77339662) April 17, 2024

The fan took to social media and shared: “I truly believe that DS Swain is Lauren’s mum.”

But, could this theory be true? Could DS Swain know more about Lauren than she lets on?

DS Swain’s daughter is yet to be cast (Credit: ITV)

Is DS Swain Lauren’s mum?

DS Swain’s teenage daughter will soon be making an appearance in the soap but actress Vicky Myers recently revealed to TV Times that the character is yet to be cast.

She shared: “We’re in the process of casting her 16-year-old daughter, and I think it’s fair to say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – she’s feisty, opinionated and educated.”

But, could DS Swain have another daughter? And, could this be Lauren? Is there more to the detective than meets the eye?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

