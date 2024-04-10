Coronation Street: DS Swain’s ‘feisty’ daughter set for arrival on soap

The ITV soap Coronation Street recently announced that DS Swain was to become a permanent addition to the much-loved soap.

With this, viewers can expect to see more of DS Swain’s background and family life away from the police station.

Actress Vicky Myers has now revealed that Lisa Swain’s teenage daughter will rock up rather soon.

Lisa Swain is officially becoming a permanent character (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain to become permanent character

Corrie recently revealed that DS Lisa Swain is to become a permanent character on the soap, officially joining the residents of the Street.

Despite not having a main part in the soap previously, DS Swain has been at the centre of the drama for quite some time.

She’s worked on the Stephen Reid murders and Amy Barlow’s rape investigation. And, she’s now been thrown into the case of Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.

Not much is known about DS Swain away from her role at Weatherfield Police Station. Things are about to change though.

Viewers will see DS Swain’s life away from work, soon understanding her family background in more detail.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

DS Swain has a teenage daughter (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: DS Swain’s daughter to arrive in soap

DS Swain actress Vicky Myers has revealed that DS Swain’s teenage daughter will soon join the cobbles.

This comes after the actress hinted that DS Swain will develop a romantic interest in someone on the Street but it won’t be plain-sailing as she has her daughter to think about.

Speaking to TV Times, Vicky Myers teased: “She’s a single mum and a lot of people can relate to that.

“We’re in the process of casting her 16-year-old daughter, and I think it’s fair to say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – she’s feisty, opinionated and educated.

“It’s going to be interesting watching Swain juggling her professional and personal lives. Also, we know she’s gay, so is there another mother and, if so, is she involved?”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you a fan of DS Swain in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!