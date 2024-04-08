Coronation Street fans point out massive flaws in DS Swain’s investigation: ‘They have no evidence!’

Fans of Coronation Street have pointed out a number of large errors in the investigation into the disappearance of missing teen Lauren Bolton, led by DS Swain.

Hauling Roy Cropper in for questioning after learning that he had – rather suspiciously – scrubbed the crime scene himself, DS Swain has the timid cafe owner firmly in her sights.

DS Swain has had Roy in her sights since day one (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: DS Swain charges Roy with murder following Lauren’s disappearance

And upcoming episodes will see her charge Roy with Lauren’s murder – coming as Roy accidentally knocks down an amateur crime fan posing as Lauren’s mum.

After questioning Roy over the ‘attack’, DS Swain tells a shocked Roy and Dee-Dee that she’s charging him with Lauren’s murder. Terrified and desolate, Roy is then locked up in a cell to await trial.

However, fans are convinced that DS Swain has it all wrong.

DS Swain – tenaciously asking all the wrong questions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam ‘stupid’ murder investigation

Writing on Reddit, a number of fans shared their confusion regarding DS Swain’s investigation.

“This story makes no sense for one very simple reason: McLeod hasn’t instructed the writers to have Swain ask Roy for an alibi on the day of the disappearance even once. Roy, after seeing Lauren, is working in the cafe. If Swain simply asked: ‘Where were you when Lauren disappeared?’ everything can be cleared up,” wrote one fan.

How can they charge someone with murder when they haven’t found a body?

“Considering they have no evidence to link Roy with her disappearance, his clean record and the lack of a body. This is pretty stupid as far as stupid goes,” said another.

“The thing that’s also unrealistic of Roy being a suspect is his age, he will have far less mobility than others, and a murder or attack that got blood across the room would surely have to be someone who’s strong and able to hold someone down,” wrote a third.

“How can they charge someone with murder when they haven’t found a body?” another asked.

