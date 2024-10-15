Coronation Street: Dee-Dee ‘pregnant with Joel’s baby,’ a new fan theory predicts

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Dee-Dee Bailey could be pregnant with Joel’s baby. Last night’s episode of the soap revealed that villainous Joel is dead – having washed up in a local river where he was discovered by a group of teenagers.

The Weatherfield police wasted little time in ruling his death suspicious, with a post mortem revealing that he was dead before he ever entered the river. Dee-Dee, meanwhile, took a funny turn. While it appeared her queasy stomach was a result of her discovering that Joel had died, some viewers had other theories – namely, that Dee-Dee might be pregnant.

Dee-Dee and Lauren learned that someone has murdered Joel (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans predict that Dee-Dee could be pregnant

Writing on a Reddit thread, one Corrie viewer shared their theory, saying: “I’m predicting that Dee-Dee isn’t just sick over the murder of Joel, but possibly also pregnant with his baby.”

However, given that Dee-Dee is celibate, that makes the implications of a pregnancy even more sinister.

“Joel drugged her and…. (sorry, didn’t want to write it out) and that was why celibacy was mentioned so often in the show, as it was pointless when it was said…” suggested another fan.

“There’ll be a flashback where she realised she was drugged and Joel…” trailed off a third.

“As someone else pointed out, the writers have retconned us before so it could happen,” another agreed.

Did evil Joel fit in another heinous act before his death?

Does Kit suspect that Dee-Dee killed Joel? (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee in the firing line

Elsewhere in the episode, Kit questioned Dee-Dee over her whereabouts on the night of his murder. Revealing that Joel had gone missing before he could pick up the keys to his new flat, Kit appeared suspicious as he watched Dee-Dee react to the news of his death.

And, following Dee-Dee and the Baileys’ vicious argument with Joel on the Street, it won’t be long before Kit starts asking even more difficult questions.

Can Dee-Dee prove that she had nothing to do with Joel’s murder?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

