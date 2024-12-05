Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank confirms he’s ‘stepping away’ after celebrating 10 years on ITV soap

Daniel Brocklebank has shared that he’s taking a break from Coronation Street – but luckily, it’s not permanent!

The actor has played Billy Mayhew on the ITV soap since 2014. And the beloved vicar has had his fair share of big storylines too over the years. Especially in the past 12 months, amid husband Paul Foreman’s battle with MND (Motor Neurone Disease). Sadly, in September, Paul died.

However, actor Daniel has now revealed that he is “stepping away” from the soap – and has bagged a new job, over in London.

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank ‘stepping away’ from soap

On Wednesday (December 4) Billy took to his X account to share the “exciting” news. Taking a break from playing Billy, Daniel will be starring in a London musical in February next year.

He told his followers: “I’m hugely excited to announce that I’ll be stepping away from the cobbles of @itvcorrie (only for a few days) to debut the Role of Antonio in @figaromusical, a brand new musical at the iconic venue the @LondonPalladium on the 3rd & 4th of Feb 2025. Tickets are on sale now.”

Fans were quick to congratulate Daniel on his new gig. One person replied: “Well done you, break a leg.” Someone else added: “Congratulations will miss you in Corrie.”

I’m hugely excited to announce that I’ll be stepping away from the cobbles of @itvcorrie (only for a few days) to debut the Role of Antonio in @figaromusical, a brand new musical at the iconic venue the @LondonPalladium on the 3rd & 4th of Feb 2025. Tickets are on sale now.… pic.twitter.com/GnIEZVTEaZ — Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) December 4, 2024

Daniel Brocklebank celebrates 10 years on soap

The following day, Daniel again took to his social media to reveal he had celebrated a huge soap milestone. He gushed: “Today marks 10 years since I first appeared on-screen on @itvcorrie.

“I have loved every moment of my time there. It’s a truly wonderful place to work and a beautiful family to be part of. I adore it.”

He added: “I can’t thank all the people involved in the show enough for giving me some of the happiest years of my professional life. Here’s to 10 more!”

Daniel on Corrie

Daniel’s character, Billy, has had his fair share of heartache and drama on the cobbles. In 2023, Billy’s partner Paul was sadly diagnosed with MND. He later found out that he didn’t have much longer left to live.

After getting wed to Paul, Billy was hit by the news that Paul had an assisted dying plan. Going against everything he believed in, Billy agreed to help Paul when the time came.

However, in September this year, Paul sadly passed away, with Billy narrowly missing his final moments after losing his phone.

