Coronation Street: Is Damon Hay returning to soap after Sarah voicemail? Everything we know

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 30), Damon Hay left Sarah a voicemail… and Adam wasn’t impressed.

Adam heard the voicemail and realised that Damon had offered Sarah some money…

But, as Adam failed to tell Sarah about this voicemail, is Damon Hay returning to the soap anytime soon?

Coronation Street: Adam listened to Damon’s voicemail

This evening on the cobbles, Sarah rang Adam from the hospital in Turkey as he asked if he could do anything to help.

She then asked Adam to check her voicemails as she’d been expecting some communication back from the loan company.

Unfortunately, Adam listened to the voicemail and found out that the loan company weren’t going to give Sarah any cash. Sarah was devastated.

The next voicemail he listened to was from Damon though. Adam failed to inform Sarah about this and kept the fact that Damon had left some money in a lock-up and wanted Sarah to take it for Bethany’s medical fees to himself.

Adam noted down the address of the lock-up and then told David that he needn’t bother going through the voicemails as he’d already done it.

Later on, Sarah then phoned Adam and thanked him for his ‘generous donation…’

Coronation Street: Will Damon Hay return to the cobbles?

We know that Damon is currently in prison after participating in an armed robbery back in March.

But, now he’s left Sarah a voicemail… although it’s clear that Adam isn’t planning on telling Sarah about this.

With Damon being sentenced to six years in prison earlier this year, it’s unlikely he’ll appear back on the Street anytime soon. But, could we see him in any prison scenes in the future? Or, will Adam make sure that Damon stays out of Sarah’s life for good?

