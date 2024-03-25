Coronation Street: Damon arrested – here’s what happens next

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 25), Damon went out and performed a job for his criminal brother Harvey.

However on the evening, after Harry’s birthday party, the police soon turned up and placed Damon in handcuffs.

Will he be able to get out of this one or will he end up in prison in Coronation Street?

The police arrested him in front of Harry and Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Damon was arrested

Tonight over in Weatherfield, Damon gifted Harry a VR headset and apologised for not being able to make his birthday party.

Damon had told Sarah that he was meeting up with someone regarding Ed’s work but when Sarah had a chat with Ed she soon realised that Damon had been lying to her.

With his lies being rumbled, Damon then admitted to Sarah that he’d agreed with Harvey to do a job for him. This was the only way that he could protect Sarah, Harry and Bethany.

Damon had made out that he’d got a week before the job was due to take place, with Sarah trying to think of a plan to get him out of it.

Later on though, Damon joined some other of Harvey’s men and performed a robbery whilst taking down a security guard.

Whilst the other guys made off with the van, Damon took a bag of stolen money for ‘insurance’ and returned back to Weatherfield as if nothing had happened. He then took Harry out to buy him a birthday cake with Sarah.

On their return to the flat, the police turned up just as Damon urged Sarah to take Harry home. Damon was then arrested as police swarmed the Street.

Is Damon leaving the Street again? (Credit: ITV)

Will Damon go to prison? Is he leaving Coronation Street?

Damon made out that he was a newly reformed guy after he reappeared on the Street at the start of the year.

Speaking out on whether Damon’s return would be a permanent one, actor Ciaran Griffiths admitted that his future on the Street would be ‘up in the air.’

In conversation with Entertainment Daily! and other media, Ciaran explained: “It’s what he wants but it depends what pressures he’s under or what he has to do to get by. He might want to settle down on the Street, but it’s whether he’ll be allowed to settle down on the street with his brother looming over him and Adam on his back. I don’t think it’s ever going to be plain sailing for Damon. There’s always going to be someone who’s out to get him, whether it be Harvey or Adam.”

But, could this arrest be the thing that stops Damon from settling down with Sarah?

It’s unclear how the aftermath of Damon’s arrest will pan out as of yet. But, could he soon go to prison, ruining his chances of a future with Sarah?

