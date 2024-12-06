Coronation Street: Craig ‘set for new romance’ with Bethany, fans predict

Coronation Street fans reckon Craig Tinker is set for a new romance on the cobbles.

The beloved copper hasn’t exactly had it easy when it comes to finding love. Although he’s had romances with the likes of Faye Windass and Bethany Platt, Craig is still yet to find ‘the one’.

But fans are certain that’s about to change soon as they think he is set to rekindle things with Bethany.

Craig’s love life hasn’t been a walk in the park (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Craig Tinker and Bethany to rekindle things?

Over in the cobbles recently, Bethany’s had a dramatic few months.

Feeling insecure, Bethany decided to have a liposuction procedure while she was in Turkey – but it didn’t go as planned.

She was rushed to an expensive hospital where she underwent an emergency operation, leaving her with a permanent stoma bag. There, she stayed in intensive care, which Sarah and Daniel rushed over and were informed of the expensive treatment she had.

Bethany has since returned to Weatherfield – but tensions have been high between her and boyfriend Daniel Osbourne.

Bethany’s had a dramatic few months (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans suspect Craig’s new romance

However, amid the drama going on Bethany’s life, could her head be turned? Fans certainly think so, and they reckon she could rekindle things with pal Craig Tinker.

“Is Craig & Bethany going to hangout again or will Craig finally date or hangout with someone else after over a year?” said one person on a Reddit thread.

Someone else wrote: “I have always thought they would get back together.” A third penned: “Craig and Bethany fell out when she kissed Daniel as Sinead was dying. They did makeup just before she left, but that and 4 years being away, I’m not surprised they aren’t close anymore.”

Craig’s love life on Coronation Street

Bethany and Craig have always been good pals on Coronation Street. In December 2017, the pair started a relationship – only for Bethany to end things after realising they were better off as friends.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Craig struck up a romance with long-term friend Faye Windass. Fast forward to 2023, and Craig proposed to Faye – to which she said yes.

However, Craig’s happiness was short-lived as in May that year, she left Weatherfield to be with her daughter Miley and Miley’s dad Jackson Hodge.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

