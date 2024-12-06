Coronation Street ‘to bring back Greg Kelly’ predict fans

Coronation Street fans are convinced former soap villain Greg Kelly is making a comeback, 25 years after his prison exit.

Greg made his first appearance on the ITV soap back in 1998. He rocked up to the cobbles as Les Battersby‘s long-lost son from a previous relationship. During his stint on the show, Les infamously was involved in a domestic abuse storyline involving Sally Webster.

But with the news of Les’ death rocking the cobbles recently, fans think son Greg will be turning up anytime now…

Les hasn’t been on the Cobbles for 17 years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street villain Greg Kelly to return after Les’ death?

Soap legend Les Battersby was killed off-screen last month, 17 years since his last appearance on the cobbles. Les had been at work at an abattoir when he’d sadly died.

The news of Les’ death left his family reeling, including daughter Leanne and stepson Chesney. Things took a suspicious turn though, when it came to the details of how Les died.

At Les’ will reading, Adam Barlow informed Leanne and her family that Les’ workplace were willing to offer them £50k. That’s if they signed an NDA.

Greg was last seen in the ’90s (Credit: ITV)

Greg on Coronation Street

What’s more, when discussing Les’ funeral, Leanne went on to mention his son Greg, before dismissing that she would get in touch with him.

Now, fans reckon a comeback is on the cards…

Greg was last seen in 1999. He left the cobbles after he was arrested for keeping Sally and her daughters hostage. But with the soap mentioning Greg, as well as Les’ sad death, could the villain be heading back to cause more drama? Fans think so.

‘Return of Greg Kelly is what Corrie needs’

On X, one person said: “A Greg Kelly mention in 2024 is nice.”

Others also shared their concerns that Greg could have played a part in Les’ death. They wrote: “I wonder if Rowan and the institute or Greg Kelly or the guys in the van had a hand in Les’s ‘accident.’ It all sounds too dodgy.”

A third penned: “Justice for Joel, an all-night bakery and the return of Greg Kelly is what Corrie needs.”

