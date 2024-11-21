Coronation Street fans are fearing Cassie Plummer is turning back into a ‘villain’ after she turned on Ken Barlow in recent scenes.

Having been sacked from her role as his carer following clashes with Tracy and Steve, Cassie sought revenge. She was seen appearing to poison Ken in shocking scenes.

Here’s all you need to know about what Cassie’s been up to in Coronation Street.

Is Cassie back to her villainous ways? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cassie ‘poisoned’ Ken

After returning to Weathefield from her holiday to Porto with Ken, Cassie was left devastated when he sacked her. Ken explained he could no longer afford to keep her on as his carer.

Cassie insisted she was fine with Ken’s decision and headed off to find herself a new job. To soften the blow, Ken offered to give her a good reference for her next role.

Later, Cassie went back to Ken’s home and made him a tea, served alongside his usual medication. However, she was also seen crushing something up and putting it in his tea while no one was looking.

Upcoming scenes show Ken falling unwell and heading to hospital. Is this as a result of Cassie’s actions?

Cassie has clashed with Tracy over Ken (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear Cassie is back to being a ‘villain’

Following her latest actions, Coronation Street fans have started to fear Cassie is returning to her villainous ways. Many had hoped she had turned over a new leaf and in the midst of redeeming herself.

Taking to social media, Corrie fans shared their thoughts on Cassie ‘poisoning’ Ken. One person complained: “Cassie could have become a really good, ‘normal’ character in the same way Abi has, but no they keep persisting with this dark side.”

“I’ve really enjoyed Cassie since she became Ken’s carer. But poisoning him? That’s villain territory!,” a second soap viewer said, while a third wrote: “I really wanted to see the good in Cassie, why are they doing this to her character?”

A fourth Coronation Street fan added: “Looks like Cassie’s role is the new villain,” and another branded said it was a ‘shame’ that Cassie had turned on Ken as they had a ‘nice relationship.’

Is this the beginning of Cassie’s villain era?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

