Coronation Street cancelled tonight (Tue, Jan 13) but soap will return later this week

Coronation Street will not air tonight (Tuesday, January 13) in another schedule shake-up which will keeps viewers on their toes once again.

Sports coverage and special programming have been playing havoc with ITV’s schedules lately, leaving soap fans constantly checking when their favourites are on. Thankfully, there’s no disruption tonight, and we’ve got all the details you need so you don’t miss a minute of the drama.

Corrie will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air tonight (Monday, January 13). Despite a new soap power hour has kicking in, with a permanent change to the ITV soap schedule, another temporary change has cancelled the soap tonight.

This is due to the Carabao Cup airing tonight on ITV from 7.30pm as Newcastle United take on Manchester City.

Coronation Street will return to screen tomorrow (Wednesday, January 14) in its new, usual slot of 8.30pm-9pm.

Shona looks out for Jodie (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tomorrow?

Tomorrow night on the cobbles, Bertie plays accidental agent of chaos when he hands Alya the wrong bag – and out pops a pregnancy test that definitely doesn’t belong to her. Megan suddenly faces some very awkward questions from a baffled Daniel.

Elsewhere, Shona zeroes in on the bruises around Jodie’s wrist and demands answers. Jodie claims she was trapped in an abusive relationship… but with secrets piling up and stories shifting, it’s hard to shake the feeling there’s a lot more lurking beneath the surface.

Soap power hour schedule from January 2026

Corrie underwent a major shift back in October 2024, when daily episodes began streaming on ITVX from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures from the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes are on the horizon too, as ITV prepares to roll out a new ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new schedule, Corrie will no longer air just three nights a week. Instead, it will be shown every weekday, Monday to Friday, from 8.30pm to 9pm, with each episode running for half an hour. New episodes will continue to drop on ITVX every morning at 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!