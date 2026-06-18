Coronation Street cancelled for second night in a row, here’s when you can catch it next

The ITV soap Coronation Street will sadly be off air tonight (Thursday, June 18), thanks to yet another schedule shake-up that fans have become all too familiar with in recent weeks.

Whether it’s football, rugby or special programming, ITV often tweaks its usual soap line-up to make room, and it’s fair to say these changes have been cropping up more and more lately. So here’s everything viewers need to know about what’s happening with Corrie this week.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie usually airs from 8.30-9pm Monday to Friday on ITV. However, Coronation Street will not be shown tonight (Thursday, June 18).

The disruption comes as live football coverage takes over the channel, with Switzerland taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup tonight.

Fans won’t have long to wait for their next visit to the cobbles though, as Coronation Street will return on Friday, June 19 at 8.30pm-9pm.

For those who prefer to catch up on their own schedule, the episode will also be available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Betsy shares her exciting news (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street on Friday?

When Corrie returns on Friday, Debbie is left rattled after waking from a nightmare linked to the earlier gun incident at the garage. Later, tensions rise when she clashes with Tracy over a flower order, with Tracy cruelly blaming Debbie’s dementia after a mistake.

Things take another dramatic turn when Debbie accidentally reveals the gender of a baby during a hotel party, after spotting it on a balloon order. But the light-hearted moment quickly shifts, as a bursting balloon triggers panic and she mistakes the sound for gunfire.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Betsy shares some exciting news, Sam turns to Roy for support, and Gary’s surprise holiday leaves Maria with growing suspicions.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Corrie began streaming daily episodes from 7am, a move that proved popular with viewers.

In fact, the change was widely welcomed, with viewing figures showing ITVX hit a record-breaking billion streams in a single quarter for the first time in early 2025. Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, with soap viewing up 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes followed in January 2026. After the big Corriedale episode, the schedule shifted so that instead of airing just three days a week, Corrie now runs every weekday in half-hour episodes.

Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm. Both soaps typically air Monday to Friday, with new episodes also landing on ITVX each morning at 7am as usual.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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