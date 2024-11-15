Coronation Street actor Calum Lill will star in a Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime in Bournemouth later this year as his soap character’s whodunnit mystery is finally given answers.

Viewers will know that Joel Deering was killed off, with his killer being revealed tonight (Friday, November 15).

In Coronation Street, Joel was unmasked to viewers as the person responsible for Lauren Bolton’s disappearance. And, then someone killed him…

But, whodunnit?

Coronation Street Joel Deering whodunnit

Recently on the cobbles, Joel’s body was found in the river by a group of lads. Police then suspected that somebody had killed him despite having previously believed that he’d taken his own life.

So far, there are nine suspects in the Corrie whodunnit storyline. Mason, Ed, Ronnie, Dee-Dee, Lisa, Carla, Kit, Lauren and Max. However, on Wednesday night (November 13), Max handed himself in and confessed to killing Joel.

He told Kit that he’d hit Joel with a rock in self-defence and had then pushed his lifeless body in the river. As he was taken to his cell, he told David that he wasn’t a murderer.

But, tonight, the real whodunnit killer will be revealed to viewers as flashback scenes mark Calum Lill’s final scenes as Joel.

Coronation Street actor Calum Lill in new acting role

With Joel now dead, and with viewers about to find out who was responsible for his grisly end, Calum Lill already has a new acting role lined up.

From one baddie to another, Calum’s next role will see him play Fleshcreep in a Jack and the Beanstalk panto in Bournemouth.

He’s decided to switch things up, going from television to the stage in this exciting new role. Albeit, he’s still playing a villain though!

The production is due to run from Saturday, 7 December 2024 to Sunday, 5 January 2025 at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre.

