Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod confirms Peter’s future: ‘He’ll profoundly struggle with his demons.’

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has confirmed Peter Barlow’s Corrie future. This comes as Peter struggles with the aftermath of killing murderer Stephen Reid… and the temptation to pick up the bottle again.

Feeling guilty for killing Stephen and under attack from a grief-stricken Audrey, Peter’s demons are out in full force. And, with actor Chris Gascoyne set to leave the cobbles, things may get even worse for the Corrie cab driver.

Will he sink back into the bottle?

Peter has a tough road ahead (Credit: ITV)

Iain MacLeod confirms Peter Barlow’s future

Addressing the storyline and Peter’s struggle, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod hinted what’s next for Peter. While he may have won his battle with alcoholism for now, this isn’t to say that the future looks bright for Peter.

His recent struggles have left some wondering whether Peter could relapse. Actor Chris Gascoyne has teased that Peter could indeed fall off the wagon.

However, boss Iain has iterated that this won’t be the case.

“We were very clear when we started this chapter that we didn’t want him to fall off the wagon again so you won’t see that. We thought it was important that he, as a transplant recipient, didn’t drink again because we were worried about the messaging around that,” Iain said.

“But that does not mean that he won’t profoundly struggle psychologically with his demons.”

Carla and Ken are worried about Peter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla and Ken suspect the worst

This comes as Carla and Ken start to worry for Peter’s well-being. Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed that the pair worry that he may have reverted to old habits.

Returning from a fruitless business trip, Carla remains frustrated with Peter. However, she starts to worry when Ken mentions his concerns that Peter may have started drinking again. Searching the flat, Carla and Ken discover that a bottle of whiskey Carla bought is missing.

Later, Peter reassures Carla, telling her that he’s happy to attend his alcoholics’ anonymous meeting alone while she’s busy with work. Although things are falling apart at Underworld, Carla is determined to support her man.

But with Underworld seemingly on the brink of collapse, and Peter’s guilt increasing, can they stay afloat?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!