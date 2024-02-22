Coronation Street blasted for too many inconsistencies and forgotten storylines: ‘Producer amnesia’

Occasionally past storylines in soaps are forgotten ,which can sometimes be expected, especially when Coronation Street has been around for over 60 years.

However, there comes a point when certain inconsistencies are unforgiveable to avid fans of the show.

Now, Coronation Street fans have slammed the soap for having too many of these forgotten storylines and inconsistencies.

The Street has seen many things happen on it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: A soap with over sixty years of history

Coronation Street’s first ever episode aired more than 60 years ago, back in 1960.

Since then, the soap has seen countless things happen on the cobbles from affairs to deadly crashes.

Over the years, characters have lost their lives in tram crashes and huge fires. Other characters have found love, holding one of many weddings to take place in Weatherfield.

With such a long history, the soap sometimes finds itself forgetting some aspects of its past.

Fans have now noticed this, being unhappy with the show’s neglect of its former storylines and characters.

Gemma now has nothing to do with Max… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans unhappy over abandoned aspects of soap

With the soap seeming to forget past aspects of the show on more than one occasion, fans have now shared their frustration online.

One fan commented: “Nick suffered a horrible brain injury that made him unstable for months. But he’s fully recovered and not even a twinge now.”

Another fan said: “Totally agree. Other examples include the fact that Gemma has never interacted with Max since Kylie died, you never see Jake and Joseph together despite being cousins and Todd has never so much as said hello to Bethany despite being her step-dad during her childhood.”

A third fan shared: “Ryan’s father figure was his uncle Liam yet he’s shown no interest in Liam Jr. Leanne and Chesney were step-siblings at one time, but now treat each other like anyone else in the Street.”

A final viewer ended: “Producer amnesia. Lack of continuity. Consistency in storylines needs to be sorted. It’s like it’s run by 18 year olds who’ve barely watched it in the past.”

