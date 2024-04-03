Coronation Street: Bethany should’ve taken Stephen’s journal back home with her, fans point out

Over on Coronation Street yesterday evening (Tuesday, April 2), Bethany and Daniel attended Daisy and Ryan’s dinner party.

However, chaos soon erupted when Bethany pulled out Stephen’s old journal at the dinner table.

Corrie viewers have now slammed Bethany for making one huge error during these scenes.

Bethany got hold of some evidence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bethany got hold of Stephen’s journal

Yesterday in Weatherfield, Bethany offered to help Daisy with the cooking of her meal ahead of the dinner party.

However, she soon turned up the heat of the oven so that Daisy would have to go out and buy another apple pie to replace the ruined one.

With Daisy at the shop, Bethany snooped around and got her hands on Stephen’s diary.

She later presented it to everyone at the dinner table whilst throwing accusations about, suggesting that Daisy stole Carla’s money to buy the pub.

Daisy brushed off the accusations with Daniel apologising for Bethany’s behaviour and escorting his girlfriend back home.

With the dinner party over, Ryan then returned back to Carla’s flat and told her about the night’s events. Carla couldn’t help but dwell on Bethany’s theories though…

Fans have spotted a crucial error (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot huge Bethany journal error

Corrie viewers have now spotted a huge flaw with Bethany’s plan to expose Daisy. After accusing Daisy, she left the dinner party without taking Stephen’s journal back with her – the only actual form of evidence she had.

One fan commented: “Why didn’t Bethany take the journal? Stupid girl.”

Another viewer added: “Bethany’s not going to take the journal with her then?”

A final Coronation Street viewer exclaimed: “Bethany didn’t exactly handle that well. And, I don’t know why she didn’t take the journal with her!”

Jenny tells Carla the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Carla find out about the fraud?

With Ryan telling Carla about Bethany’s accusations, Carla confronts Jenny tonight (Wednesday, April 2.)

Jenny then ends up admitting to the fraud, telling Carla that she and Daisy were always going to pay her back. But, will Carla let them off the hook?

