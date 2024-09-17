Coronation Street: With Bethany heading to Turkey, here’s why Daniel needs to reunite with Daisy

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 16), Bethany accepted a job offer made by Debbie to go to Turkey and write an advertorial for a cosmetic surgery clinic.

After accepting the job though, she spotted Daniel and Daisy hug and was rather jealous about the situation.

Here’s why we think Daniel and Daisy should reunite as Bethany temporarily leaves the Street.

Bethany’s off to Turkey (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: Bethany is heading to Turkey

Yesterday evening on the cobbles, Bethany was approached by Debbie in the Rovers. She was then offered a job writing an advertorial for her friend’s cosmetic surgery clinic in Turkey.

Bethany initially turned this down but Daniel made her realise that she shouldn’t be so picky with work opportunities.

As Bethany left a voice message to Debbie accepting the job, she spotted Daniel and Daisy hugging outside.

Later, confronting Daniel over the hug, Daniel gave Bethany some peace of mind when he told her that he was only thanking Daisy for collecting Bertie for him.

Bethany and Daniel agreed that Bethany would be the one to help out with Bertie in the future…

After this conversation, Bethany then started flicking through a brochure of cosmetic surgery procedures…

Daniel deserves better (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street opinion: Time for Daniel to ditch Bethany?

Bethany was clearly very jealous about Daniel and Daisy’s hug last night. And, with Bethany now heading off to Turkey… well, maybe she should be a little bit concerned.

Daisy and Daniel are the complete opposite of each other. But in their case, opposites really do attract. Daniel’s sophistication and knowledge perfectly compliments Daisy’s love for fashion and quick-wit. Bethany on the other hand, we think, lacks the emotional maturity Daniel needs.

Whilst Daisy does love the superficial and materialistic side of life, when it comes to Daniel, she shows a compassionate and caring side – one that Bethany seems to lack. Daniel surely doesn’t want to feel like he’s having to parent a partner who is constantly self-absorbed and has the same repetitive track of ‘me, me, me’ playing on repeat, right?

Both Daisy and Bethany have been through a lot of trauma, with Daisy seeming to now be in a position to start to move forward the best she can. However, Bethany’s recent vendetta against Nathan suggests that she may still have some work to do before she can give a relationship the energy it needs to make it work.

Meanwhile, Daniel’s in a position where he can actually settle down and build a life with Daisy, who has already built up a mum-and-son-like relationship with Bertie. Bethany is yet to have that connection with Daniel’s son. And, it’s very clear that Daniel trusts Daisy more with looking after Bertie than his current girlfriend…

So, with Bethany briefly leaving the scene, perhaps now would be the perfect time for Daniel to call it a day with her. Instead, Daisy and Daniel can pick up where they left off… Can’t they see that Daniel and Daisy endgame is waiting for them?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!