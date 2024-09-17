Fans of Coronation Street have begged the soap not to kill off Alina. They’re fearing that Alina could soon die, with many fans predicting Fiz and Tyrone would bring up Dorin.

Last night (Monday, September 16), Alina left the Street with her son and headed back home to Romania. But, is this the last we’ll ever see of her?

Alina returned earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Why did Alina return to the cobbles?

Alina originally left Weatherfield in 2021, with fans rightly suspecting she was pregnant with Tyrone’s child.

She returned earlier this month and was spotted by Fiz in the supermarket carpark. Alina explained that she was back temporarily after being called to be a witness in a trial.

It was later revealed that Alina did indeed have a child, a son named Dorin.

Recently, Tyrone has been getting to know Dorin before Alina takes him back to Romania.

However, many fans have predicted that Dorin will become a permanent fixture of Coronation Street and that his mum will be killed off. A suggestion that isn’t popular with all fans.

Alina left the Street for Romania with Dorin (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Fans beg for Alina to be kept alive

Last night, Alina left the cobbles with her son as she prepared to catch her flight back home to Romania.

Fans have now taken to X to express their desire for Alina to not die, fearing that the soap will kill her off so that Tyrone will then be able to bring Dorin up in Weatherfield.

One fan shared: “You better not kill off Alina. I want Ruxandra Porojnicu to be around for along time. She’s lovely.”

Another person added: “If the ethereally beautiful Alina dies, I will not be held responsible for my actions. Corrie producers, you have been warned!”

A third viewer finished: “Don’t tell us Alina dies and they end up with Dorin anyway?”

Alina was recently targeted by a human trafficking group. But, she believes that she is now safe. Is she right though?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

