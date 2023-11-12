Coronation Street confirms exit for Tyrone Dobbs actor Alan Halsall following knee surgery

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall recently announced he had undergone surgery for a serious health condition. The Tyrone Dobbs actor shared the news with fans on Instagram earlier this week.

Now, as a result, they are wondering how it will affect his work on the soap. Fans know he was in the mix for I’m A Celebrity but reportedly had to pull out over the injury – so what’ll happen with his role on the soap?

Sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed follow knee surgery earlier this week, Alan wrote: “Well, on Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went really well. I know I have a long 9-12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family and friends I’ll get there.”

Now his soap bosses have released a statement about his future on the show.

Coronation Street break for Tyrone star Alan Halsall

Now it can be revealed that Alan will take a break from his job on Corrie to recover.

A Coronation Street rep said: “Alan will be on screen in the coming weeks as we film two months ahead, and then he’ll be taking a short break whilst he recovers.”

According to the NHS, recovery from the operation can take up to a year. That includes two weeks needing to use crutches, and up to three months until he can use the stairs.

However,with Alan soon leaving screens, what will that mean for Corrie?

Will Tyrone go on the run when Alan Halsall takes a break from Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone, Fiz and Cassie all absent from screens?

Viewers know Tyrone’s wife Fiz is away for work while actress Jennie McAlpine is on maternity leave.

And there’s a big story coming for the family with grandmother Evelyn putting them all in danger. Alan recently teased: “Although Evelyn keeps saying Cassie’s going to bring problems to the door, Evelyn is about to do something which causes them all huge problems. And Tyrone then tries to pick up the pieces of the family.”

Will Tyrone go on the run with his kids to protect them from the trouble? And will Evelyn face the trouble down with daughter Cassie by her side?

Cassie is played by actress Claire Sweeney and fans know she will soon be appearing on Dancing on Ice, putting her role on reduced time too. It remains to be seen how this will all play out.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

