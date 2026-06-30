The ITV soap Coronation Street returns to screens tonight (Tuesday, June 30), with fans getting a double helping of Weatherfield drama after a change to the usual schedule.

ITV’s timetable is often reshuffled because of football, rugby and other major events, leaving soap viewers having to keep track of when their favourite shows are on. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Coronation Street schedule.

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will be on ITV tonight (Tuesday, June 30) for a full hour, split across two episodes. The first airs from 8.15pm until 8.45pm, with the second following straight afterwards from 8.45pm until 9.15pm.

The schedule change comes after Coronation Street did not air yesterday (Monday, June 29) because of the football, with ITV making up for the missed episode tonight.

For those who prefer to watch at a time that suits them, both episodes are available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Megan takes to the stand (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Janine Walsh tries to get Maggie, Ben and Eva on side, but they’re left furious and throw her out. Returning to Megan, Janine admits she couldn’t find Will, before Megan reveals he exploited her and warns she could end up facing prison.

Elsewhere, Sarah quizzes Jodie about the night she was attacked, while Nick and Toyah are faced with Sam’s request to attend Megan’s trial. Summer also causes concern among her friends after heading into town with a group of new acquaintances.

Soap power hour in 2026

Coronation Street began releasing daily episodes on ITVX from 7am in October 2024, a move that proved popular with viewers.

Figures for the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX reached a record-breaking one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time. Coronation Street and Emmerdale together have clocked up 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026. Following the huge Corriedale episode, Coronation Street switched from airing three times a week to weekday half-hour episodes.

Emmerdale now kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm, with Coronation Street following at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air from Monday to Friday, while new episodes continue to land on ITVX every morning at 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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