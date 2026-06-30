Gladiators star Zack George has shared some happy baby news as he and wife Samantha have welcomed a little boy.

Zack, who appears as Steel on BBC One’s Gladiators, shared the news on Instagram. The update came 14 months after the couple tragically lost their son Leo.

Who is Zack George? Zack George is a British fitness athlete and television personality who appears as Steel on the BBC One revival of Gladiators. He is known for strength and CrossFit competition work.

On Gladiators, Steel is one of the show’s athletic contenders in the rebooted line-up.

He has shared family milestones and personal loss publicly on social media and in interviews.

As reported by The Sun, Leo died after he was born prematurely at 23 weeks. He lived for 13 days.

Zack showed how much the new arrival means to his family. He wrote: “You will heal us more than you will ever know. We love you so much… Our baby boy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack George (@zackgeorge)

Why Gladiators star Zack George’s baby news hits so hard

This joyful moment follows a devastating chapter for Zack and Samantha. They spoke openly about Leo’s fight last year.

The Sun reported that doctors first placed Leo on a ventilator. He later came off it and moved onto CPAP, a non-invasive breathing support.

Zack later told the Mirror that Leo’s condition worsened after doctors retubed him. He said: “He was getting air pockets around his lungs. Around the tenth day they started getting a bit bigger. They came to the conclusion that when they tubed him, either the first or the second time, they created a hole in his windpipe. It’s no one’s fault, a baby that young is really fragile; it’s just a risk.

“That was really hard, because if it hadn’t happened, he would probably still be here. A 23-week-old baby has so much to do. Overnight, he got quite bad, that’s when we went in and he passed away.”

Zack and Samantha also decided against giving Leo CPR. They had seen how much he had already endured.

Gladiators’ Zack George has welcomed a baby boy (Credit: BBC)

The reaction to Gladiators star Zack George’s baby update says it all

Friends and fellow stars quickly rallied around the couple. Their messages showed how much support surrounds the family.

TV presenter Kate Lawler wrote: “Congratulations to you both. You deserve so much happiness x.”

Zack George and Samantha’s family timeline Zack George and his wife Samantha became parents to daughter Ivy. In 2024, the couple spoke publicly after the death of their son Leo, who was born prematurely at 23 weeks and lived for 13 days. They later shared the birth of another baby boy in an emotional family announcement.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who appears as Nitro on Gladiators, added: “Massive congratulations! Beautiful!”

Matty Campbell, known to viewers as Bionic on the BBC reboot, posted: “Over the moon for you both.”

Zack and Samantha are also parents to daughter Ivy, who is three. Zack has previously called being her dad the “best job in the world”.