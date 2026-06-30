Nicola Peltz and Harper Beckham are back in the spotlight after Nicola praised her brother Will Peltz’s new wife as her “dream sister”.

The phrase quickly caught fans’ attention because Nicola once used similar words about Harper Beckham.

Nicola, 31, shared the tribute on Instagram after Will, 40, married model Kenya Kinski-Jones, 33. She wrote: “This wedding was truly one of the most beautiful things i’ve ever had the privilege of witnessing”.

She also thanked “Willy” for “officially giving me my dream sister, Ken.”

That line sparked instant chatter online.

Two years earlier, Nicola spoke warmly about Harper, now 14, at the premiere of her directorial debut Lola in 2024. She said: “If I could create the perfect dream little sister, it’s her. I’m so blessed I get to have her as my little sister in my life.”

Harper has allegedly been embroiled in the feud (Credit: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

Why Nicola Peltz’s sister comment has everyone talking again

The timing has only added to the intrigue. Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham remain estranged from his family, and Harper recently became caught up in that painful row.

After David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, Harper reportedly went to Brooklyn’s Beverly Hills home with a handwritten note. She was said to be crestfallen when she found he was not there.

Soon after, Brooklyn and Nicola’s camp accused the Beckhams of “using Harper as a pawn”.

They allegedly told the Daily Mail: “[The fact] that photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras.”

Friends of David and Victoria strongly pushed back. According to Daily Mail, they objected to what they saw as a “nasty accusation levelled at an innocent young girl”.

The report also said Brooklyn had not accepted contact from Harper or his grandparents since the fallout. However, representatives for Brooklyn and Nicola insisted the circumstances around the visit raised serious questions.

Read more: Katherine Jenkins spotted behind David Beckham in Wimbledon’s Royal Box following OBE drama

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