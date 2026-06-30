Katie Price and PETA are back in the spotlight after the former glamour model bought a new puppy in Dubai.

Katie shared a video with husband Lee Andrews as they signed paperwork for the dog. The puppy is a male Pomsky, a cross between a Siberian Husky and a Pomeranian.

The contract in the clip listed a price of 9,800 dirhams. That works out at roughly £2,000.

Lee said they were the “proud parents” of a “baby boy” in the footage. Katie added: “We have no children but this is our little boy.”

PETA’s previous criticism of Katie Price and the £5,000 offer PETA has previously criticised Katie Price over her record with pets. PETA UK has publicly urged her to stop acquiring more animals.

The charity has said a £5,000 offer remains open if she agrees not to obtain any more pets.

PETA UK’s Senior Vice President Mimi Bekhechi has been the main spokesperson for the charity’s comments on the issue.

Why did the Katie Price PETA row erupt again?

Reaction came quickly after the video appeared online. The Daily Star reported that animal rights charity PETA condemned Katie’s decision to get another pet.

In a statement given to the Daily Mail, PETA UK’s Senior Vice President Mimi Bekhechi said: “Is there no low to which Katie Price will not stoop? While one of her cats, Doris, is reportedly still missing, instead of being worried sick and out searching for her, as any caring, responsible guardian would, she has flown to another country and acquired a new dog, as easily as one replaces a pair of socks.

“And a Pomsky of all animals, in the Dubai heat, to add insult to injury. How many animals have been lost, discarded, or have died under her so-called ‘care’ before authorities ban her from keeping animals?”

Mimi also repeated the charity’s earlier offer. She added: “PETA’s £5,000 offer for her to stop collecting animals still stands, and we implore her to take us up on it. For the sake of Doris, this puppy, and any other animals unfortunate enough to cross her path.”

Katie Price has come under fire with PETA again (Credit: Charlie Purvey)

What happened just days before this latest clash?

The timing added more fuel to the story. Days earlier, Katie claimed that two of her Sphynx cats, Eileen and Doris, had been stolen from her property while she was away in Dubai.

She said at the time: “I came to Dubai Wednesday and my cats were home Tuesday night.”

Katie also said: “I live in a private area and my cats don’t just disappear. Who ever has them return them. They are my babies.”

The latest Katie Price PETA dispute has also revived scrutiny over her history with animals. The Daily Star previously reported that several of her pets have died in recent years.

Katie Price’s recent pet losses and missing cats timeline Days before the latest row, Katie Price said her Sphynx cats Eileen and Doris had been stolen while she was in Dubai.

In 2023, her German Shepherd Blade died after being hit by a vehicle.

About six months earlier, reports said her Pomeranian Sharon also died on the same road.

Following Blade’s death, the RSPCA visited her property. Katie later said the organisation had no concerns about her animals.

In 2023, her German Shepherd Blade died after a vehicle struck him on a road. Six months earlier, reports said Sharon the Pomeranian died on the same road.

That same year, the RSPCA visited Katie after the death of her seventh pet while in her care. She later wrote on Instagram: “Update – RSPCA have been up to my house not having any concerns about my animals and never had. We are trying to put together how Blade has been killed and his last steps as this is a deliberate target to kill him.”

The latest video showed Katie and Lee signing the paperwork together. Lee confirmed the dog belonged to both of them.

For now, the Katie Price PETA criticism looks set to stay in the headlines.

Representatives for Katie have been contacted for comment.