Coronation Street actress Debbie Rush’s X Factor star son William Rush dies aged 31

Coronation Street and Anna Windass star Debbie Rush’s son William Rush has sadly passed away at the age of 31.

The actress took to Instagram today to share a photo of her son along with an emotional tribute.

She revealed that her son had died just weeks before Christmas.

Debbie’s son has sadly died (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Debbie Rush’s son dies aged 31

Sharing a photo of Will in a Manchester City football shirt, Debbie sadly wrote: “Our beautiful baby boy, William, passed away on 17th December. As a family, our hearts are completely broken, and there are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss.

“Even in our darkest moment, William gave the most precious gift of all. Through being an organ donor, he has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end. His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy.

“We kindly ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this unimaginable grief. William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts.”

Debbie’s former Corrie co-stars rushed to send their love to the grieving mother.

Sally Dynevor wrote: “Oh Debbie I’m so shocked to hear this news. Sending you so much love. What a beautiful boy he was.”

Brooke Vincent also said: “Oh Debbie. I am so sorry for your loss!! I’m sending you all so much love.”

Catherine Tyldesley who plays Eva Price on the ITV soap also shared: “Oh love. I’m heartbroken for you all. I am so deeply sorry. I’m sending so much love and strength.”

Will appeared on the X Factor and Waterloo Road (Credit: ITV)

Will Rush’s career on screen

As well as being part of a famous family and much-loved to his friends and relatives, Will Rush was also known to many for his multiple appearances on the small screen.

Will appeared on the X Factor as a contestant in 2016 before being eliminated in the Six Chair Challenge round of the singing competition.

He also appeared in 70 episodes of Waterloo Road between 2009-2013 as the character Josh Stevenson.

Taking after his soap star mum, Will also appeared in an episode of Coronation Street in 2014.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!