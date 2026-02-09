Coronation Street favourite Cait Fitton, who plays Lauren Bolton on the ITV soap, has shared some heartbreaking personal, death news with fans.

The actress took to social media to reveal that her much-loved grandad has sadly passed away, posting a series of emotional tributes in his memory.

Just last week, Cait attended his funeral and marked the occasion by honouring him as the ‘Greatest Grandad,’ giving followers a glimpse into how much he meant to her.

Cait attended her grandad’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton shares emotional family death

Sharing her grief on Instagram Stories, Cait posted a photo of a football shirt bearing the name ‘Ainsley 25,’ alongside a cushion embroidered with the words ‘Greatest Grandad.’

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Said goodbye to my hero today. My best mate till the day I die, always and forever your little dancing queen RIP GDAD.”

The post was shared on the day of her grandad’s funeral, with Cait clearly moved as she described him as her ‘hero.’

Back in January, the soap star had already told fans about the loss, revealing that her grandad had died just days before his birthday.

At the time, Cait shared a collection of black of white photographs of him on her Stories, also writing: “Happy heavenly birthday to my best buddy.”

Romance is in store for Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Here’s what’s to come for Lauren Bolton on Coronation Street

Away from her personal heartbreak, viewers will recognise Cait as Lauren Bolton on Coronation Street.

Lauren’s journey on the cobbles has been far from smooth, but things finally seem to be looking up for the character.

Now working behind the bar at the Rovers, Lauren has slotted in with the Driscoll crowd – even if her service can be a little slow at times. Some things are more important, like freshly painted nails, after all!

Romance is also on the cards, as Lauren grows closer to Ollie, the eldest of the Driscoll brothers. The talented chef quickly takes an interest in her and asks her out on a date this week.

Spoilers reveal Lauren feeling nervous as she fills Betsy and Carla in on her plans with Ollie, with the pair stepping in to help her choose the perfect outfit.

Things appear to go well, too, as Ollie soon then asks Lauren out again. Fingers crossed there’s plenty more romance ahead for the pair.

