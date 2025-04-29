Coronation Street: 7 Lauren blackmail suspects as she sets out to expose person behind threatening messages

In Coronation Street, Lauren is having to deal with some blackmail messages – but, who is behind the texts?

Lauren received a photo of her behind the wheel of Tracy’s van yesterday (Monday, April 28), and now she’s worried.

As spoilers show her setting out to expose her blackmailer, here are seven top suspects.

Could Bobby be behind it? (Credit: ITV)

1. Bobby

It’s no secret that Bobby’s always had feelings for Lauren. And, he has been rather interested in her blackmail ordeal.

He seems to know the tricks, and even mentioned ‘evidence’ right before Lauren received a photo of her driving Tracy’s van. Suss…

One fan noted: “Bobby – “Have they sent you proof that they know it was you/asked for anything?” Lauren – “No” *Receives photo of her driving*”

2. Reece

Lauren recently paid her dad Reece a visit at the prison but he wasn’t impressed when she tried to cut ties with him.

He then even suggested that he wasn’t her biological father. But, is he playing mind games with Lauren?

One fan suggested: “Some random that her dad sent to follow her.”

Betsy and Lauren stole Tracy’s van… (Credit: ITV)

3. Tracy

If anyone has a reason to blackmail Lauren, then the obvious suspect is Tracy. Lauren and Betsy recently stole Tracy’s van, and it’s likely Tracy won’t be able to claim on the insurance seeing as how she left the van unlocked.

So now, she might be attempting to get money out of Lauren to cover the costs of the damage.

A Corrie viewer on X wrote: “Tracy’s the one blackmailing Lauren. There is no way she didn’t see her and Betsy take the van.”

4. Nina

Another fan theory wonders if Nina is the one behind the messages. She could be trying to protect uncle Roy and new friend Betsy from the trouble Lauren brings…

A fan suggested: “What if Lauren’s blackmailer is Nina? Her uncle Roy was in prison for ages because Lauren wouldn’t come out of hiding. Her and Betsy are close friends (possibly more down the line?)”

Aadi is leaving the soap soon (Credit: ITV)

5. Aadi

With the news that Aadi is soon to leave the soap, a new theory suggests that he could be the one blackmailing Lauren as part of his exit storyline.

A viewer reckoned: “I think it could be Aadi or it could be that bus boy at Speed Daal Daryan who he was friends with Max for a while.”

6. Mick

Mick Michaelis isn’t a nice guy, that’s very clear. And, it seems that he’s got a vendetta with just about everyone on the Street.

So, it wouldn’t surprise some if it turned out he was behind the messages.

“Urgh don’t tell me it’s Mick blackmailing Lauren.”

Does Lisa think Lauren’s a bad influence? (Credit: ITV)

7. Lisa

A final suspect behind the messages is DS Lisa Swain. It’s been suggested that she went against the law in a bid to steer Lauren away from her daughter, deeming Lauren as a bad influence for Betsy.

“Is it Lisa blackmailing Lauren?,” one fan asked on X. Who could be behind the messages?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.