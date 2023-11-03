This week in Emmerdale, Lydia questioned the Dingles in the Woolpack over where they were on the night that Craig was killed.

Charity told Lydia that she’d been having a few drinks with Chas, holding some crucial information back from her.

Now, Emmerdale fans have branded the Charity flashback scenes as ‘pathetic.’

Charity still has feelings for Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity stills loves Mack

This week in Emmerdale, Charity gave Lydia her alibi for the night that Craig had died.

She’d been with Chas having a few drinks with her and was moaning about Mack.

Telling the Dingles that she had accepted that things were officially over between her and Mack, Charity held back a secret from them.

When drunk, Charity had actually confessed to Chas that she still loved Mack.

She was then planning on speaking to him the next morning and telling him exactly how she felt, wanting him back.

Charity’s secret wasn’t a shocker (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans brand Charity flashback as ‘pathetic’

Emmerdale fans have branded Charity’s flashback as ‘pathetic’ after finding out her alibi.

Charity having feelings for Mack is nothing new and wasn’t exactly a shocking reveal.

One fan asked: “Could Charity’s flashback be more ridiculously stupid?”

Another viewer replied: “The others were quite good but Charity’s one was pathetic.”

A third person said: “Everyone else: I killed someone. A friend told me they had Parkinson’s. My wife’s eggs were stolen. My brother in law is forcing money from me. Charity: Same [bleep] as the last 12 months.”

Will Charity tell Mack the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity confess her true feelings to Mack?

So, Charity’s admitted to herself that she does still love Mack and that she wants him back.

Viewers know that Mack also still has feelings for Charity but is also trying to make things work with Chloe.

But, will Charity confess her true feelings for Mack? Will her confession cause Mack to leave Chloe?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

