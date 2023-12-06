Casualty fans delighted as BBC show confirms it’s back in December

At last Casualty has confirmed when it will be back on our screens after an extended autumn break. And it’s very soon!

The medical drama hasn’t aired since September 16 and fans have been desperate for a comeback. Now their prayers have been answered and a new teaser released on social media has confirmed Dylan will return, which couldn’t have made them any happier.

Casualty confirms when it is back on screens

In a Love Actually style trailer posted to their Instagram account, Casualty revealed they are returning on Saturday December 30, 2023. Just in time for the new year!

The show has been off over autumn to make way on Saturday nights for Strictly Come Dancing and the new Survivor series fronted by Joel Dommett.

In September they also confirmed the number of episodes they were putting out each year would be reduced. A BBC spokesperson told Digital Spy:

“This is not the first time the show has taken a break due to the busy Autumn schedule.

“Our priority is always delivering quality over hours, and due to super inflation in drama production, we’ve taken the decision to slightly reduce the number of episodes per year in order to maintain the quality on screen for audiences. We’ve received no complaints from cast and crew, and it will be back on air later this year.”

It meant a reduction of seven episodes this year as opposed to previous years.

Fans delighted

Watching the fun clip, which sees paramedic Iain turning up on a pub doorstep door with a stereo and written out cards, fans were thrilled the show is returning. The scene was a play on the one from Love Actually where Andrew Lincoln’s character holds up cards to tell Kiera Knightley’s character he loves her.

They were especially thankful to see Dylan was the one standing on the doorstep – and can’t wait to see him back in action.

“All the feels for Dylan, best New Year present yet,” said one with heart-eyed emojis.

Another added: “Thank you for giving us Dylan back, always be the best character on Casualty.”

“Finally getting Dylan back on my TV,” agreed someone else. And a further commenter wrote: “Will Beck appreciation post!”

“Omg how good does Dylan look?” said on more with another adding: “About time! Everyone needs a Dylan and an Iain on a Saturday night.”

Jon Sen departs

Although Casualty favourites Dylan and Iain look to be coming back, producer Jon Sen confirmed in October he is stepping down from the show. Taking to X, Jon said he was leaving “later this year”.

With a heavy heart, I'm leaving @BBCCasualty later this year. It's been amazing & hv loved every minute working with creative minds and superb talent. But new horizons beckon. Thanks for the wonderful support we have received over the past two years. https://t.co/f5ZarYiHdj — J O N • S E N (@jonarthonsen) October 11, 2023

He’s since told Digital Spy: “So, my final episodes will go out in 2024, and we come back on towards the end of the year with a really exciting storyline, which involves Stevie grappling with the PTSD she feels from her upbringing and that dovetails perfectly with an ongoing issue with the hospital.”

As Jon looks for ‘new horizons’ and bows out of the show a new member of the Casualty team is about to be welcomed in. Coronation Street icon Melanie Hill is joining the cast.

Coronation Street star Melanie Hill joins Casualty

Melanie is perhaps best known for playing the role of Cathy Matthews over on the cobbles. But now she will be joining the E.D as Clinical Nurse Manager, Siobhan Mackenzie.

Siobhan is an experienced nurse who sets out to be the glue of the hospital staff.

On joining Casualty, Melanie stated: “I am delighted to be joining the cast of Casualty and I can’t wait for fans to meet Siobhan. She’s a supremely competent manager, who is firm but fair and expects nothing but the best from her nursing team.”

She then added: “However, get on the wrong side of her and she’ll make mincemeat out of you! I’m sure she’s going to ruffle a few feathers in the Emergency Department.”

Casualty is back on BBC One on Saturday December 30.

