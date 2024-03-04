Bianca Jackson in EastEnders: Doomed romances, family feuds and drama!

Bianca Jackson is one of EastEnders‘ most iconic characters. With her silver jacket, flaming red hair and her legendary shout of “RICKAAAAAY!,” she’s been a fan favourite for years.

So, what’s Bianca’s story?

Patsy Palmer plays Bianca Jackson in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Bianca Jackson?

Bianca is played by Patsy Palmer.

Bianca’s arrival in Albert Square

Bianca came to Walford with mum Carol, Carol’s husband Alan, and her siblings – Sonia, Robbie and Billie.

She immediately made herself at home and started a romance with Ricky Butcher – creating one of Walford’s favourite ever couples!

Ricky and Bianca have been married twice (Credit: BBC)

Bianca and Ricky

Young sweethearts Bianca and Ricky were a cute couple but they had their share of problems! When B was more interested in going out clubbing than settling down, Ricky ended up having an affair with Natalie Price.

But of course Bianca and Ricky got back together and they tied the knot. Aww!

When Bianca found out she was pregnant, they were thrilled. But they found out their unborn baby had spina bifida and hydrocephalus and chose to terminate the pregnancy in heart-breaking scenes.

Soon Bianca became pregnant again and this time the baby was healthy. She gave birth to Liam upstairs in The Queen Vic, with the help of unlikely midwife Grant Mitchell.

For a while Bianca and Ricky were happy.

Liam was delivered by Grant Mitchell! (Credit: BBC)

Daddy issues

Not long after she came to Walford, Bianca set her sights on David Wicks.

There was obviously a connection between them, but a horrified Carol eventually fessed up that David was Bianca’s dad!

Fortunately nothing happened between the pair and they eventually put the weird start to their dad/daughter relationship behind them.

Dan broke Bianca both AND Carol’s hearts (Credit: BBC)

Dan Sullivan

In 1999, Carol came back to Walford with new boyfriend Dan Sullivan. The pair were happily loved up but Carol didn’t know that Bianca had once had a fling with Dan years before when she was underage.

Soon they rekindled their romance, and began an affair.

When Carol found out, she was devastated. She disowned her daughter, Ricky and Bianca broke up, and B moved to Manchester.

Whitney thought she and Tony King were in love (Credit: BBC)

Bianca and Tony King

In 2008, Bianca returned to the Square without her kids. Liam, Tiffany and Morgan had been taken into care, along with B’s stepdaughter Whitney Dean.

With Ricky’s help, Bianca got the kids back, and when her partner Tony King was released from jail she welcomed him home.

But Bianca didn’t know that Tony had been grooming and raping Whitney. When he came out of prison, he continued his abuse. Whitney thought she was in love with Tony and when the truth was revealed she was devastated to realise that what she’d thought was a relationship was actually something much more sinister.

Brave Bianca put her own heartbreak aside and supported her stepdaughter through Tony’s trial.

Back with Ricky!

With Tony banged up, Bianca revealed that daughter Tiffany was Ricky’s. The pair got back together and remarried. But of course they never managed to stay together for long and when B found out Ricky had slept with Mandy Salter, they split again.

The next time Bianca came home it was with Terry Spraggan. They blended their families with Terry’s kids TJ and Rosie moving in, and even Terry’s ex-wife Nikki popping up occasionally. Eventually the whole family – and TJ’s baby, Beth – moved to Milton Keynes.

Bianca came back for Whitney’s wedding to Callum (Credit: BBC)

Popping in!

Since then Bianca’s returned for Whit’s doomed wedding to Callum. She’s also been mentioned on screen though she couldn’t make it back for Dot Cotton’s funeral because she was in Germany visiting Liam and Tiffany.

Now she’s back in Milton Keynes and Zack and Whitney have gone to visit – we can’t wait to find out how that reunion works out!

