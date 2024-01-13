Bianca Jackson returning to EastEnders as Patsy Palmer reprises role

Bianca Jackson is making a sensational return to EastEnders this spring. Patsy Palmer will reprise her role as one of the show’s best-loved characters.

Bianca was last seen in 2019, but has been talked about plenty of times since. When she left she moved to Milton Keynes with then-boyfriend Terry.

Bianca returns to EastEnders

Her comeback storyline will see Whitney and Zack visit Bianca in Milton Keynes. It comes as Bianca breaks up with Terry off-screen. And show insiders say it’s not long before chaos ensures!

It’s set to be a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces as she visits Milton Keynes.

However, it’s not known whether this will be a part of Whitney’s exit storyline. Actress Shona McGarty announced she was stepping away from her role last year and her departure is set to air in 2024.

Could she move to Milton Keynes to live with Bianca? And what would this mean for her future with Zack?

Is Bianca back in EastEnders for good?

Unfortunately for long-time fans, Bianca’s comeback is only for a short stint.

Patsy has already started filmed and scenes will air in the spring. As EastEnders films about six to eight weeks in advance, we can expect this on-screen in early March.

Of her EastEnders return, Patsy Palmer said: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson. Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside stepdaughter Whitney.”

A brief history of Bianca Jackson

Bianca arrived in EastEnders in 1993. She is the daughter of Carol Jackson and a member the Branning family. Her uncle Jack and cousins Penny, Amy, Ricky and Lauren still live on the Square, as does her sister Sonia Fowler and stepdaughter Whitney Dean.

Bianca is perhaps best-known for her signature line: “Rickaaaaaayyyy!” which she used to scream at her former husband Ricky Butcher The couple were on and off more times than a hot water tap as he flitted between her and his other ex-wife, Sam Mitchell.

Ricky and Bianca share two children together: Liam and Tiffany. Their first baby was shown to have spina bifida on a scan and they made the heartbreaking decision to have an abortion.

Bianca’s other huge storylines saw her discover David Wicks was her father. The pair had been growing close and it was clear an attraction was growing until Carol told David Bianca was his daughter. When Bianca then tried to kiss him, David told her the truth.

Exits and comebacks

Bianca left Walford in 1999 after admitting she no longer loved Ricky.

In 2008, Bianca and her family, including stepdaughter Whitney, returned to Albert Square. It was the beginning of a dark abuse storyline where it was revealed Bianca’s boyfriend Tony King had groomed and raped underage Whitney.

Once the truth came out, Bianca supported Whit through the trial and fell back in love with Ricky, who had also returned. But after they remarried, they divorced again when he cheated with Mandy Salter.

Bianca then met Terry and decided to leave for Milton Keynes to live with him in 2014. She returned in 2019 for Whitney’s wedding to Callum Highway, but left again soon after.

