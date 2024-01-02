EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney tells Zack she’s pregnant

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, January 2), Whitney decides to tell Zack about her pregnancy news after receiving a positive test.

She does so just before the social worker arrives to collect their foster child, Ashton, from them.

But, will Zack react positively to this surprise baby news in EastEnders spoilers?

Zack learns the news just as Ashton prepares to leave (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whit drops a baby bombshell on Zack

Last night (Monday, January 1), viewers discovered that Whitney is pregnant after seeing her hold a positive pregnancy test.

Tonight, Zack returns home after having quite a few drinks last night and is stunned when Whit reveals that she’s expecting.

They both talk about what this means for them but the conversation soon changes when Ashton’s social worker arrives to take him to his new foster home. But, will Zack take Whitney’s baby news well?

George is told a secret from his past (Credit: BBC)

George’s parents stun him with a secret

Elaine worries for George after his parents’ arrival, as Cindy tells Ian that George was adopted as a child.

Gloria and Gina are happy to be reunited but Eddie isn’t as welcomed by Gina. Soon after, Gloria drops a huge secret about George’s past on him.

After learning this news, George heads over to speak to Cindy. Elaine is devastated when she sees George leave Cindy’s place. But, is all as it seems?

Denzel watches Yolande closely (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denzel is suspicious of Yolande

Yolande asks Denzel and the other teens to deliver church leaflets around Walford or she’ll grass on them for their New Year’s antics.

However, Denzel worries when someone reckons that Yolande and Pastor Clayton have feelings for each other. But, is he right to be concerned?

Penny returns to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Penny returns

Louie and Penny return to the Square but Lauren’s family worry about what trouble she’s got herself into. Can they help her?

