Another death ahead? Caleb’s next move after Jai’s shocking discovery in Emmerdale

Tensions are set to explode in Emmerdale after Jai Sharma uncovered the truth about Caleb helping John Sugden escape. It could well force Caleb to make his next, potentially deadly, move, against Jai.

With secrets unraveling and emotions running high, fans are bracing for another tragic twist that could leave the village reeling once again.

Caleb told Ruby the truth (Credit: ITV)

The truth about John was revealed in Emmerdale tonight

Caleb Miligan returned from Rotterdam on Thursday (September 25) and was greeted by shotgun-weilding Cain Dingle. He wanted answers over Caleb’s betrayal, furious with his brother for allowing John to escape.

However, Caleb insisted he had no choice and that he has no regrets as his actions have kept his family out of prison.

Ruby interrupted the argument and demanded to know the truth. Caleb eventually told Ruby everything – including the information about where Anthony’s body is buried. But Ruby didn’t believe it. She pointed out that there is no way John would offer up that information as it’s the only power he has.

Caleb went digging for Anthony’s body (Credit: ITV)

Caleb dug up Anthony’s body

However, Caleb went digging and found a body… Moira, Chas and Aaron were soon filled in on the latest developments. Aaron in particular took the news badly.

Caleb told them that he found Anthony’s body so John was telling the truth, and now it’s all over.

Aaron shouted: “While he’s still out there, it’s not over for me, is it?”

Caleb shared that John said he was heading to France as he has a friend in Lille. Cain, who like Aaron was still furious, said he was going home to pack and then heading to France. Cain insisted he’s not letting his son’s murderer get away.

A gleeful Jai got one over on Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Jai knows what Caleb did in Emmerdale!

After leaving a sarcastic message on Caleb’s phone regarding work, Jai continued to do some digging.

He struck gold, and when Caleb showed up at the Depot, Jai said “finally” before launching into his discovery.

Caleb clearly wanted to be left alone, but Jai quickly had his attention when he told him he’d been checking all the dash cam footage for violations.

Jai opened his laptop and pressed play. Caleb was then faced with footage of him pushing John Sugden into the back of one of their lorries.

A smug Jai said: “I can’t think of any good reason that you would help smuggle a known murderer out of the country. Unless you’d done something very bad yourself. What do you think?… Maybe I am a winner after all.”

Caleb immediately asked Jai what he wanted, but Jai responded that he hasn’t decided yet.

Will Caleb allow Jai to have one over on him or will he find a way to get rid of him for good? He knows a good hiding place now…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

