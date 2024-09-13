9 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim’s abducted, Billy finances cause concern, and the Dingles clash with the Kings

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Will fears for Kim’s safety as his blackmailer confirms that they’ve abducted his wife.

Elsewhere, Billy lies to Dawn about his finances and then proceeds to make a suspicious phone call.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Will’s blackmailer ups the stakes

With Will previously missing the drop off, Will’s blackmailer is now demanding £50k.

Will feels as though he’s got no other choice but to turn to Caleb…

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. Caleb helps Will out

Will asks Caleb for a loan in return for his shares in the Haulage.

After this, Will makes some big promises to wife Kim before telling the blackmailer that he can give them the money the want.

Jimmy’s not a happy chap though when he realises that Will has made an arrangement with Caleb.

3. Kim’s abducted

Will realises that Kim’s missing once he’s arrived at Home Farm for lunch.

He then realises that the blackmailer has abducted his wife.

Will’s then lured into the woodlands where he’s met with a creepy mannequin of Kim.

He’s desperate to find his wife. But, who is behind this cruel trick?

4. Dawn’s suspicious of Billy

Dawn finds some cash and asks Billy where it’s come from. Billy makes out that it’s his savings for a surprise.

However, he then takes a phone call and asks someone for more work… What has he got himself involved in?

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. Ryan wants Gail to move in

Ryan’s upset when Gail starts looking for places to move into. She wants to live alone.

Ryan attempts to convince Gail that moving in with him would be good for them. Will Gail agree?

6. Jimmy and Lydia go to war

Jimmy and Lydia bicker as they fail to see where each other is coming from regarding the accusations around Tom.

Emmerdale spoilers: 7. Mandy’s invite

Mandy gets a surprise invitation for something next week, leaving her with a lot to ponder over…

8. Kerry and Amy’s concerned

Kerry and Amy are both concerned for Amelia. Later on, Amy sits down with the teen and tries to get her to see Tom for who he really is. Will this open Amelia’s eyes up?

9. Jai gets involved with Arthur’s love life

Jai really wants to remain a part of Arthur’s life, but Arthur isn’t so keen.

Arthur then heads back home for a date with a lad named Lewis. The pair share some beers, although Arthur’s clearly uncomfortable with the idea.

Jai then spots Arthur and Lewis disposing of the empty beer cans as Arthur begs him not to get involved and tell Laurel. Will Jay listen though?

