7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Bethany prepares to return home, a familiar face rocks up, and Carla goes to court

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bethany is set to arrive back on the cobbles after the Turkey ordeal, leaving Daniel worried about their future.

Elsewhere, Carla is set to face some demons in court, with her life at the factory getting extra stressful. A familiar face is also set to return…

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Bethany is set to return to the Cobbles (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany comes home

Bethany is finally due to make her return to the cobbles after her horrific ordeal in Turkey.

As she preps for her medical flight over there, things are being arranged at the Platts’ to make it possible.

David breaks the news to Shona that Gail’s taken out a bridging loan to pay for Bethany’s medevac flight home and she’s now committed to selling the house.

This could leave them, Max and Lily homeless and the family start to feel anxious.

Elsewhere, Bethany emotionally thanks Gail and promises she will pay her back when she can.

Adding to this, Daniel tells Ken he is worried he is the reason for her insecurities about her body image.

With more potential relationship issues on the horizon, Daniel visits Bethany when she is finally brought into the ITU at the hospital.

Before he goes to the room, Sarah makes it clear he is not welcome.

Eileen’s stunned to see Jesse with Gail (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: 2. Come on, Eileen!

Bethany is not the only grand entrance, with Eileen arriving back from Thailand this week.

She’s in for a shock, however, when she sees her ex-boyfriend Jesse climbing out of a taxi as she gets back.

What does he want and why is he back?

Later, Gail arrives back to the Street and also spots him, but she doesn’t seem surprised.

She tells Eileen she and Jesse met years ago in Thailand. Jesse visited to make sure Gail was okay.

She ushers him into No.8 for a catch up…

Carla had a tough time with a client (Credit: ITV)

3. Coronation Street spoilers: Carla’s troubles

This is not an easy week for Carla, with things going from bad to worse.

Kicking off the week, Betsy lets slip to an important client that she is in court for ABH and Sally admits Sarah is in Turkey. Looks like that deal might be gone…

Meanwhile at court, Carla comes face to face with Tom, the dad of the lad she knocked over.

She takes her anger back with her and while at the factory, with the client less than impressed, Carla takes her anger out on Betsy and Sarah,

However, she is unaware that Tom has followed her back from court and is watching her overseeing a delivery.

Tom appears out of nowhere, clearly furious. Will Carla be okay?

Lisa and Carla share a moment (Credit: ITV)

4. Lisa’s love life

Carla’s woes does not put a stop to her getting closer with DS Swain…

In the week, the pair share a tender moment. It leaves Carla feeling confused. Has Lisa felt it too?

Later on at Roy’s, Carla buys Betsy a coffee and confirms that she can have her job back following the incident with the important client.

Betsy is understandably delighted.

Still feeling confused, Carla suggests to Lisa that they need to talk.

Could this much-needed talk reveal their true intentions?

5. Coronation Street spoilers: Adam owns up

Adam is discussing Damon’s hidden money with Daniel. He still hasn’t told Sarah that Damon offered to pay for Bethany’s treatments.

Then, a passing by Jesse states that he recognises Adam from Sarah’s wedding pictures.

After meeting Jesse in the cafe, Shona urges Sarah and David to sit down and talk to him. Will they agree?

Later on, Adam calls at the factory and confesses to Sarah that Damon offered to pay Bethany’s medical bills but he deleted his message from her phone.

How will she react? Is this a sign Damon could be back?

Hope’s vape addiction takes another turn (Credit: ITV)

6. Hope gets in trouble

Hope is still clinging to her vapes, but could things be taking a nasty turn?

Mrs Crawshaw comes round to talk to Fiz, Tyrone and Hope about her recent misdemeanours at school in an attempt to try and get her back on track.

However, Hope convinces them all that she has given up vaping, but is gutted when Mrs Crawshaw says she can return to school.

Later, Hope sneaks her vape out of the sideboard when Evelyn unexpectedly calls her to come and help in the shop.

She quickly stuffs her vape back in the sideboard and runs out without noticing smoke coming from the draw.

With Ruby due home from school, could another fire break out?

Stu tries to confront Mason’s brother (Credit: ITV)

7. Stu’s conflicted

Stu’s loyalties are split after he and Mason spot Logan watching him from his car.

Being as protective as ever, Stu marches over to the car to confront him, but he speeds off before he can get a word in.

Later on, tensions are high as Stu and Yasmeen return home to find that someone has thrown a brick through their window.

Stu tells Yasmeen that he suspects Mason’s brother, Logan, as he was trying to force Mason to take part in a robbery.

With Yasmeen already unsure, how will she react to the revelation?

