6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look at Jake Moon’s return, while Max and Linda share a kiss

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Jake Moon arrive in Walford, and he is looking for answers about Chrissie. But could he also be the key to getting Zoe out of jail?

Elsewhere, Mark meets with Ravi as a new contact through work. Will he realise this is the police informant he has been looking for?

Mark isn’t the only thing Ravi has to worry about when Nugget is rushed to the hospital after having a seizure, and Max and Linda get closer… but another lie from Max threatens their happiness.

Also, Bea’s meddling leads to her house sitting for Honey, and Lexi isn’t happy when she is given big news.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

Jake wants answers from Zoe (Credit: BBC)

1. Jake visits Zoe in prison

Zoe is shocked when Jake Moon visits her in prison. He reveals that Chrissie’s revenge plan to ruin her has caused them to split up and asks what really happened on Christmas Day. Jake is shocked by what Zoe tells him and decides that things really are over with Chrissie. However, when Zoe asks him to help her prove she is innocent, he refuses.

Later, Vicki and Kat join forces to find Jake, determined that he is the one who can free Zoe. Kat finds Jake and convinces him to go and see Alfie. The cousins have an emotional reunion, and Jake agrees to stay.

However, there is trouble on the cards when Jake comes face-to-face with Phil. Phil advises Jake to do the right thing by Kat and Alfie, so he comes up with a plan to lure Chrissie back to Walford.

As Jake and Kat wait for Chrissie to arrive, Jake is nervous. Will she turn up?

Linda and Max share a kiss next week (Credit: BBC)

2. Linda and Max get closer

Convinced that Ollie is being bullied again, Linda confides in Max. He tries to help by taking Ollie and Annie out, but things get complicated when he realises it is Louie who is bullying Ollie.

Tackling things head-on, Max tries to put a stop to the mean behaviour. Thinking that’s the end of it, Max decides not to tell Linda the truth, a decision that will come back to haunt him.

As Linda confides in Max about everything Ollie has been through, he still doesn’t share the truth about Louie. However, when Ollie is hurt at school, Max knows exactly who is behind it, and he confronts Lauren and Peter.

They don’t believe that Louie is Ollie’s bully, but when Max is proved right, Bea overhears Max telling his daughter not to tell Linda.

That night, Linda and Max share a kiss… but Elaine isn’t happy about the pair getting closer, and she isn’t the only one. Bea is annoyed to see Max and Linda looking smitten and tells Elaine that Louie is Ollie’s bully and Max knows it.

Mark closes in on Ravi in EastEnders spoilers for next week (Credit: BBC)

3. Mark befriends Ravi

Ravi meets Jack to give him the information he has gathered and reveals that he’s also meeting a new contact that day. The new contact turns out to be Mark Fowler Jr, who starts asking questions, leaving Ravi rattled.

During a night out, Ravi is drowning his sorrows when he and Mark clash with a gang of men. As they stop the men from hassling Chelsea, Mark is impressed when Ravi saves his skin, and they become friends.

Confiding in Ravi, Mark opens up about looking for the police informant, oblivious to the fact that he is standing right in front of him.

Priya is worried about Nugget when he zones out (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Nugget has a seizure

Nugget is enjoying his first driving lesson with Ravi when he starts to zone out. Things get worse when, later, he is sitting in his stationary car with his parents and has a seizure.

Nugget is rushed to the hospital, where the doctors reveal it looks like he has had an epileptic seizure.

Ravi is heartbroken to realise that his actions might have caused his son to have a lifelong condition. Will Nugget be okay?

Bea does more meddling in EastEnders spoilers for next week (Credit: BBC)

5. Bea causes drama for Honey

Not only is Bea determined to cause problems for Linda and Max, but she is also stirring things up for Honey.

Billy asks Honey to beg for her job back, but Bea tells her she should be demanding compensation instead. Suki won’t back down and instead fires both women on the spot.

Later, Bea takes offence at something Linda says and assumes that she is being thrown out of Peacock Palace. Using her friendship with Honey to her advantage, she lands herself the job of house sitting while Billy and Honey go on holiday.

How much more trouble does she have up her sleeve?

Lexi gets upset next week (Credit: BBC)

6. EastEnders spoilers: Lexi gets huge news

However, not everyone is happy, and Lexi gets upset when she discovers she is facing a huge change in her life.

As the family worry about Phil and how much stress he is taking on with Nigel, what upheaval is heading for Lexi?

