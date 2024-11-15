6 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Betsy and Tim in danger, Carla lays her heart on the line, and Shona gets a call

In Coronation Street spoilers next week, Tim and Betsy find themselves in huge danger as Mason’s brothers strike. Wanting revenge after Mason informed on them to the police, they’re out for blood.

And, convinced it was Tim who called the police, they target him for revenge – and then go after Betsy afterwards. What will Logan and Matty do to a terrified Tim and Betsy?

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee struggles to cope in the aftermath of Joel’s death, Shona gets some shocking news, and Ken sacks Cassie.

All these Coronation Street spoilers and more for next week.

1. Mason’s brothers are a menace

When the police release Mason’s brothers without charge, Betsy tells Mason to lie and tell them it was Tim who grassed them up to the police. Later, she flirts with Mason – but the mood is ruined when Matty pulls up in his car.

Later, Sam and Tim find the word ‘Grass’ sprayed all over their front door. Tim tells her that he’s reported Mason’s brothers to the police. But will they stop there?

Seeing Logan climbing into Tim’s taxi, Mason and Betsy warn Eileen that he’s in danger. Logan orders Tim to park the car. Matty then climbs in, telling him that they’re going to teach him a lesson.

Later, Logan and Matty corner Betsy and steal her phone. Lisa is horrified when she gets a message from her daughter saying that she’s in trouble. Can she get to Betsy in time?

2. Dee-Dee struggles to cope

An upset Dee-Dee wakes in a state after a terrible nightmare. As she meets with a new client that day, she hurries out, suffering a meltdown.

Kit tries his best to calm a panicking Dee-Dee down. Later, she confides some shocking news in Sarah.

3. More Coronation Street spoilers: News for Shona

Checking her junk mail, Shona is shocked to find an e-mail from Clayton’s prison. She tells David that Clayton has regained consciousness, but is refusing to see her. A relieved David hides his emotions.

4. Ken wants Cassie back

Ken returns home from his holiday. He tells his family that he’s looked at his finances and is going to have to let Cassie go. The family are relieved as Ken thanks Cassie for her services but explains he’ll have to let her go.

But, as he falls ill, he soon changes his mind. He tells Cassie that he’ll pay her an extra pound an hour if she takes her job back.

But, backed up by Adam and Steve, Tracy tells Cassie to go – and stop sponging off her dad. As a sickly Ken suffers a nosebleed, the family head off to hospital in support. Meanwhile, Steve makes it clear to Cassie that she’s been sacked.

Can Cassie change the Barlows’ minds?

5. Coronation Street spoilers continued: Carla’s got feelings for Lisa

Betsy tells her mother that she’s going to Becky’s grave as it’s her birthday. Having forgotten, Lisa feels terrible.

Later, Carla finds Lisa drowning her sorrows in the pub. The next day, Lisa wakes up on Carla’s sofa with a terrible hangover.

Carla tells Ryan that she’s developed feelings for Lisa, but is too scared to act on them. Ryan urges her to act. Returning home, Carla finds Lisa getting dressed. Will she confess her feelings to Lisa?

6. Leanne walks in on Nick and Toyah

After things get steamy in the bistro office, Nick and Toyah hear Leanne outside. They quickly rush to get dressed.

Will Leanne catch them in the act?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

