5 forgotten Coronation Street storylines soap needs to remember from Tim grooming past to Costello rehab update

There are a handful of recent storylines that fans of Coronation Street can’t help feeling have quietly slipped through the cracks.

With the soap filmed in blocks, it’s normal for plots to dip out of view for a while before resurfacing. But viewers are now starting to question whether some of these stories have been left hanging for far too long, with little to no follow-up in weeks or even months.

Here are five Corrie storylines that seem to have been quietly forgotten.

Trisha and Tim reunited after decades (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street forgotten storylines 1. Tim’s grooming

Last year, Tim came face-to-face with his former flame Trisha, revealing he’d been in a relationship with her when he was still a child.

Trisha was significantly older, prompting Sally to tell Tim that what he’d experienced amounted to grooming. Tim, however, brushed this off, insisting that ‘times were different’ back then.

Unable to get through to her husband, Sally decided to confront Trisha herself. During the showdown, she even accused Trisha of grooming another young person, before realising the lad she was with was actually a family member.

And then… nothing. Trisha vanished, and the storyline was never mentioned again, leaving viewers wondering what on earth happened next.

2. Megan’s pregnancy

Another plot that seems to have faded into the background is Megan Walsh’s pregnancy.

In January, Megan discovered she was pregnant with teen Will Driscoll’s baby. She went on to tell Leanne and Eva that she planned to terminate ‘Daniel’s’ unborn child, while secretly deciding to keep the baby.

Despite initially talking about leaving Weatherfield while pregnant, Megan has stayed put. Since then, the storyline has barely surfaced, apart from the odd moment where she’s glanced at her stomach in deep thought. She’s not even started to show.

One fan summed up the confusion on Reddit, writing: “So, what’s going on with her pregnancy right now? The only update we saw in recent weeks is that Will bought an infant-sized football jersey. So, we know she didn’t terminate it. Also, she’s almost two months and Daniel saw the pregnancy test. Surely, she will be starting to show a bit or Daniel will be starting to question why she hasn’t drunk any alcohol since? I wonder why they’re keeping it under the radar right now and not making a huge deal about it like they usually do.”

Did they get divorced? (Credit: ITV)

3. Becky’s marriage to Lisa

During Becky Swain’s time on the Street, Lisa told Carla that they’d have to put their wedding plans on hold, as she was still legally married to Becky and didn’t want to risk bigamy.

Becky was later sent to prison for her crimes, while Carla and Lisa eventually reunited after a brief split.

Now, Carla has announced that she and Lisa will marry on April 23rd at the Chariot Square Hotel. But viewers are left asking a crucial question: did the divorce happen off-screen?

The last update saw Betsy visiting Becky in prison, begging her to let her mum be happy. Whether that meant signing the divorce papers remains unclear.

As one fan asked online: “So is Lisa married , divorced or widowed as today there was no mention of ‘Oh I need to sort out my divorce.'”

Coronation Street forgotten storylines 4. Costello update

Costello played a major role in the Becky Swain corruption storyline, but after being attacked, he headed off to rehab and was never mentioned again.

He’s clearly no longer working at the station, but his future remains a mystery. Will he face prison for his involvement in Becky’s fake death, or has he quietly escaped any consequences?

At this point, viewers can only guess.

5. Danielle

Danielle was once a constant presence on the Street, causing endless trouble for her ex Theo. Her children, Miles and Millie, were also frequently part of the chaos.

But following Noah’s death, Danielle disappeared without a trace, along with the kids. Her vendetta simply fizzled out.

Theo barely even mentions them now, let alone shows any desire to see his children. With the Todd and Theo abuse storyline reaching a crucial stage, fans are left wondering whether Danielle will ever resurface – or whether this is another Corrie plot destined to stay unresolved.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.