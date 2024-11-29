5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Shona’s angry, Daisy dates Kit and Leanne begins to meddle with Nick and Toyah

In next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, Shona is left seething following a meeting with the prison governor. She later loses her temper with the governor, before disappearing.

Elsewhere, Leanne faces Rowan in court. She later begins plotting against Nick and Toyah, but it’s unclear exactly what she’s up to. Also, Daisy and Kit head on their first date but he fails to impress her.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Shona and David have a meeting with the prison governor (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: 1. Shona loses her temper

David and Shona head to a meeting with the prison governor, who reveals that Clayton previously issued two visiting orders and somebody came to see him. The governor refuses to reveal who the visitor was and Shona grows suspicious of David.

David admits to Max that he was the one who visited Clayton. He insists Shona can never find out.

Meanwhile, Shona jumps into Steve’s cab and orders him to take her to a secret location. Steve later tells Max that he took Shona to her prison. As they both arrive at the prison gates, they find Shona rowing with the governor.

Shona later arrives home but decides not to go in. She tells Steve to drive her to town before failing to turn up for work the following day.

The following day, Shona tells Roy she’s done something she deeply regrets. But, what has she done?

Leanne heads to court for Rowan’s case (Credit: ITV)

2. Rowan riles Leanne up

The day of Rowan’s trial arrives. His barrister cross-examines Amy, Nick and Leanne. As Rowan smugly grins in the dock, Leanne loses her temper, leading to the court being adjourned.

Has Leanne ruined her chances of taking Rowan down for good?

Nick comforts Leanne as Toyah watches on… (Credit: ITV)

3. What is Leanne up to?

Leanne beings plotting against Nick and Toyah. She finds Toyah’s passport and uploads the photo page onto a mystery website. At Les’ will reading, Nick comforts Leanne as Toyah watches on.

Later, Nick lies to Leanne that the school won’t let Sam go on holiday and he’ll be going alone. However, when Toyah gives Leanne her holiday dates, Leanne notes that she’ll be off at exactly the same time as Nick.

Leanne replaces Toyah’s passport before opening an email confirming a new bank account has been opened in Toyah’s name with Miller & Wise Bank.

What exactly is Leanne up to?

Daisy isn’t pleased with Kit (Credit: ITV)

4. Kit and Daisy head on a date in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit helps Daisy position the fairy on the Christmas tree, leading to a flirty exchange between the pair. He suggests they go on a date.

As they head to the Bistro, Max approaches. Daisy is unimpressed as Kit shows no sympathy to Max, who blames Kit for Lauren being in prison.

Daisy later informs Kit she’s not happy with the way he handled Max, saying he could have been more empathetic.

Is Daisy and Kit’s romance over before it’s begun?

Bethany attends her first support group (Credit: ITV)

5. Bethany struggles

As she struggles to come to terms with her stoma bag, Bethany attends her first support group. However, it soon becomes clear she’s lied to the group leader about the operation which led to her being fitted with a stoma bag.

Meanwhile, Sarah shows Bethany a news article about the Turkish clinic she used, revealing another botched liposuction operation has been reported.

Adam advises Bethany and Sarah to demand compensation from a director of the Turkish clinic who lives in the UK. When he reveals their name, the duo are left stunned.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

