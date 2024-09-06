11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Moira and Ruby in grave danger as a barn fire breaks out

In Emmerdale next week, multiple lives are left hanging in the balance when confused Moira holds Ruby at gunpoint – resulting in a massive barn fire and explosion. As Cain, Mack and John all rush to the scene, the race is on to save Ruby and Moira before it’s too late.

Who will survive?

Elsewhere, Nate finds himself all alone following a beating from Cain, and Will’s blackmail continues.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for next week in full below.

1. Furious Cain confronts Nate

When Caleb tells Cain about Moira and Nate’s apparent kiss last week, he confronts his wife. Moira plays down the moment, and only succeeds in making Cain angrier. He storms out, and confronts a shocked Nate.

2. Cain punches Nate

Tracy is totally heartbroken to hear about Nate and Moira – unaware, as is Cain, that it was all a misunderstanding due to Moira’s fragile mental state. As Nate tries to explain, Cain punches his son to the floor.

3. Nate all alone

Stopping his beating of Nate after Tracy’s pleading, Cain storms out again. Tracy tells Nate that she will no longer go to Shetland with him. Later, she gives Nate five minutes to say goodbye to Frankie. Will Nate leave for Scotland without his wife and son?

4. Ruby provokes disturbed Moira

Ruby arrives in the barn to gloat over Moira’s misfortune. However, she grows sorry for Moira when she’s unresponsive to her barbarous jibes.

5. Moira holds Ruby at gunpoint

Pouring tractor fuel all over the barn, Moira begins to hallucinate – seeing and hearing Emma Barton instead of Ruby. As Ruby begins to freak out, Moira raises her shotgun. With Ruby trapped, she padlocks the barn door…

6. A fire breaks out as Moira knocks Ruby unconscious

Moira fires a warning shot into the air, breaking a lightbulb and causing a spark to take hold. As they tussle over the shotgun, Moira knocks Ruby unconscious with a blow to the head.

7. The blaze takes hold

As the fire takes hold, a dazed Moira begins to come to. However, the spark catches onto the tractor fuel and quickly becomes a full-blow blaze. Moira freezes, shocked and helpless next to Ruby’s body….

8. Mack and John rush to help

Seeing the smoke coming from the barn, Mack tries to reach Moira. He hurries to his quad bike and rushes to the scene. Meeting John at the barn, the pair make their way inside.

9. Cain rushes to the scene

After being called by Mack, Cain and Chas speed off toward the barn. Cain races to the burning building while panicking Chas tries to hold him back from dashing into danger.

10. The barn explodes

With Ruby and Moira still trapped inside the burning barn, a huge explosion throws the terrified onlookers to the ground. Who will survive?

11. Will’s blackmail continues

As the week begins, Will is determined to find out his blackmailer’s identity. As he waits in a lay-by for the blackmailer, Caleb informs him of the raging barn. Stashing his blackmail money, Will follows to assist… missing the drop-off. As he attempts to help the Dingles, he gets another call and a threatening message. What will his tormentor do next?

